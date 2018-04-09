Liberty University's Center for Law and Government to Host Republican U.S Senate Debate

LYNCHBURG, Va., April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The event will be hosted by Liberty's Center for Law and Government and will be held at the state-of-the-art concert hall at Liberty's Center for Music and the Worship Arts. The event is free and the public and media are invited to attend. Doors will open at 6 and the audience must be seated by 6:45.

"The Center for Law and Government is excited to host this important debate," said Robert Hurt, former Congressman and executive director of the Center for Law and Government. "We have a great team ready to provide challenging questions and an intriguing format. This is a very important and eventful time in our nation's politics. We will have a lot to discuss."

For this debate, Liberty will partner with WSET-TV in Lynchburg. The debate will also air on other broadcast stations in Virginia and will be live-streamed online. Liberty's Executive Director of External Communications Len Stevens and WSET News Anchor Mark Spain will moderate.

Any media wishing to cover this debate should contact Len Stevens (contact information above) for credentials by Apr. 17 to make arrangements.

