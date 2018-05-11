Library and Archives Canada: four projects for preservation of documentary heritage funded in Atlantic

MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) will provide $1.5 million to support 39 projects (including 30 new projects) by archives, libraries and documentary heritage institutions throughout Canada. The recipients of the Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP) for 2018–2019 were announced at the McCord Museum in Montréal. Four projects submitted by organizations from the Atlantic region will be funded under the program.

The following projects will be funded by the DHCP in Atlantic in 2018–2019:

Loomcrofters Studio Archives and Library (Queens County Heritage), Gagetown , New Brunswick , $9,911 ;

, ; St. Peter's Cathedral: Processing and Providing Access to 150 Years of Archives (St. Peter's Cathedral Archives), Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island , $99,558 ;

, ; Mahone Bay Area Business, School, and Church Related Archival Project (Mahone Bay Museum), Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia , $19,118 ;

, ; Labrador Image Identification and Dissemination Initiative – Phase 2 (Them Days Incorporated), Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador , $28,999 .

Quick facts

The DHCP was created in 2015 to provide financial assistance for activities that enhance the visibility of, and access to, materials held by Canada's local documentary heritage institutions. The program also aims to increase the capacity of local institutions to sustainably preserve, promote and showcase the country's documentary heritage. At the end of the selection process, the DHCP will provide contributions for eligible applicants across Canada for a variety of projects that will allow citizens to access and engage with their nation's history like never before.

Applications received by LAC are reviewed by an external advisory committee.

Including the amounts allocated this year, LAC's support for documentary heritage communities has totalled $6 million since the DHCP was launched in 2015.

The next funding cycle will be launched in fall 2018.

Quotes

"My warmest congratulations to the 2018–2019 recipients! Again this year, Canadians passionate about our rich cultural heritage will be able to preserve and share it with others because of the Documentary Heritage Communities Program. These wonderful projects and fascinating stories will help safeguard our country's memory for generations to come."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Each year, Library and Archives Canada has the great pleasure to provide this funding to organizations dedicated to preserving Canadian heritage. The help that we offer will expand access to the rich documentary heritage in our communities and make a real contribution to the common good and sustainable development."

– Guy Berthiaume, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"LAC's contribution will enable the McCord Museum to expand access to its rich collection of textual archives. The selected documents will be described and indexed using a new approach, with particular attention to the emotions and values they convey. By communicating these timeless and universal concepts, the museum will become part of a rarely explored tangent of social history while greatly expanding access to its archives."

– Suzanne Sauvage, President and Chief Executive Officer, McCord Museum

"The project will enhance the sustainability of a key part of Canadian theatre heritage through digitization, preserving it for generations of the future and making it accessible to Canadians from all walks of life online and through community events. Through sharing the knowledge that comes from the project, it is hoped that it will also foster networks across Canada that will enhance the understanding and enjoyment of Canada's theatre history."

– Shelley Stevenson, Administrative Director, Stratford Festival

About Library and ArchivesCanada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

About the McCord Museum

The McCord Museum is dedicated to the preservation, study and appreciation of Montréal's social history, both past and present, as well as its people, artists and communities. It is home to one of the largest historical collections in North America, consisting of Indigenous objects, dress, fashion and textiles, photographs, decorative and visual art, and textual archives, totalling more than 1.5 million artefacts. With its contemporary perspective on history, the McCord Museum produces exciting exhibitions that captivate visitors from Montréal, Canada and beyond. It also offers educational and cultural activities, as well as innovative projects on the Internet.

