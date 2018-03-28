Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives

Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO) successfully hosted NEXT conferences in Basel and
Frankfurt, with executives from global life sciences and pharmaceutical
companies presenting, including Bayer, Cancer Research UK, and Roche.
The conferences featured discussions on precision medicine, the digital
era and managing big data in life sciences, artificial intelligence’s
role in the success of R&D portfolios and more on technology’s
transformative impact on the next generation of drug development. The
Medidata NEXT events in Basel and Frankfurt included representatives
from more than 115 global life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.
Industry thought leaders spoke at the events, including Dominic
Demolder, head of business design at Roche, who took a closer look at
the digital era, and how life sciences must change its mindset to make
the best use of technology. According to Demolder, it’s time to disrupt
ourselves using small scale experiments to create new value-added
business models, before somebody else does.
Steve Nabarro from
Cancer Research UK also led a discussion during the conferences on the
organization’s vision to see 3 in 4 people surviving cancer for 10 years
or more by 2034, and the role of clinical innovation to bring forward
the day when all cancers are cured. Dr Benedikt Egersdoerfer, head of
data sciences and analytics at Bayer, examined the (new) importance of
data in drug development. Egersdoerfer acknowledged that many processes
in pharma are still done manually, but with the help of technology, the
industry is catching up with more data-focused companies.
Medidata co-founders Tarek Sherif, CEO & chairman and Glen de Vries,
president, as well as senior vice president for EMEA, Christian
Hebenstreit, led discussions on how to unlock the value of clinical
trial data and accelerate drug development with powerful analytics.
Joined on stage by multiple partners and customers, such as TrialGrid,
they shared concrete case studies demonstrating how Medidata’s
end-to-end eClinical platform powers the future of clinical research.
The Medidata
Clinical Cloud® is the only industry solution that unifies every
part of the clinical trial, from science to operations, taking the
complexity out of research.
"We want to thank the members of our customer and partner community, the
largest in the life sciences industry, for attending and participating
in Medidata NEXT,” said Tarek Sherif, CEO & chairman, Medidata. "I had
the opportunity to speak with participants about how to solve some of
today’s biggest challenges in clinical research, including the volume
and complexity of data, patient scarcity and study costs. We are
uniquely positioned to turn these challenges into new opportunities with
our platform approach. Medidata offers the only unified eClinical
platform that addresses the science and business operations of drug &
device development, leveraging the largest cross-sponsor clinical data
repository and analytics to drive end-to-end value from study start to
finish.”
Medidata NEXT events also spotlight community leaders facilitating new
techniques for disease awareness. Moritz Werner, from the Association
Nicola Werner, delivered an inspiring keynote in Frankfurt about the
importance of taking care of both the mind and body for medical
treatments to succeed. Werner talked candidly about the journey he and
his family are on, dealing with the impact of HPV-related cancer and how
they are turning their story into hope.
The Medidata
NEXT global series is where science meets technology meets the
future, with interactive, hands-on learning opportunities to design,
execute, manage and monitor the next generation of clinical research.
The final European event in this global series will take place in London
on April 25-26, where Medidata will be joined by hundreds of
industry leaders.
For further details of the events and to register, please visit http://medidatanext.com.
About Medidata NEXT
Medidata NEXT (formerly Medidata Symposium) began in 2006 when a
group of dedicated Medidata customers collaborated to create an open and
mutually beneficial environment to network, exchange ideas, share best
practices and provide feedback to Medidata.
Today, Medidata NEXT has become an even more diverse mix of
global Medidata customers and service partners who enjoy the benefits of
the Medidata Clinical Cloud. Medidata NEXT gathers 2,500 life science
professionals to learn, network and share. To date, nearly 40
conferences have been held around the globe. 2018 events will occur in
Basel, Frankfurt, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and New York.
About Medidata
Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled
expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000
pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic
medical centers and contract research organizations around the world.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life
sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are
individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to
create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com
