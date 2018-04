Lindsay Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 13th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 13th Annual Industrial Growth Conference being held at The Westin Grand Central in New York on May 8-9, 2018. Management’s presentation is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 9, with one-on-one meetings being hosted throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast and available for live viewing on the Company’s website, www.lindsay.com.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET® as well as irrigation consulting, design, pump and filtration offerings, advanced machine-to-machine communication, remote control and monitoring technology, and wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

