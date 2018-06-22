Lithium Americas Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2018 /CNW/ - Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on June 21, 2018.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

setting the size of the Board of Directors at ten;

electing each management-nominated director; and

appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lithium Americas' auditor.

The ten directors of Lithium Americas elected at the AGM are: Gary M. Cohn, Jonathan Evans, Jean Fraser, Thomas Hodgson, George Ireland, John Kanellitsas, Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Franco Mignacco, Gabriel Rubacha and Wang Xiaoshen. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Gary M. Cohn 47,030,917 224,015 99.53% 0.47% Jonathan Evans 47,029,718 225,214 99.52% 0.48% Jean Fraser 47,033,230 221,701 99.53% 0.47% Thomas Hodgson 45,834,031 1,420,901 96.99% 3.01% George Ireland 46,861,542 393,389 99.17% 0.83% John Kanellitsas 45,114,534 2,140,398 95.47% 4.53% Chaiwat Kovavisarach 45,650,484 1,604,448 96.60% 3.40% Franco Mignacco 45,754,974 1,499,958 96.83% 3.17% Gabriel Rubacha 43,707,264 3,547,668 92.49% 7.51% Wang Xiaoshen 45,514,968 1,739,964 96.32% 3.68%

Following the AGM, Lithium Americas' Board of Directors appointed George Ireland, a director of Lithium Americas since November, 2015, as Chairman of the Board.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas, together with SQM, is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project, located in Jujuy, Argentina, through its 50% interest in Minera Exar. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Thacker Pass project (formerly Stage 1 of Lithium Nevada project) and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oil-based drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "LAC".

SOURCE Lithium Americas Corp.