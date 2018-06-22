Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
22.06.2018 23:46:00

Lithium Americas Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2018 /CNW/ - Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on June 21, 2018.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at ten;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lithium Americas' auditor.

The ten directors of Lithium Americas elected at the AGM are: Gary M. Cohn, Jonathan Evans, Jean Fraser, Thomas Hodgson, George Ireland, John Kanellitsas, Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Franco Mignacco, Gabriel Rubacha and Wang Xiaoshen.  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Gary M. Cohn

47,030,917

224,015

99.53%

0.47%

Jonathan Evans

47,029,718

225,214

99.52%

0.48%

Jean Fraser

47,033,230

221,701

99.53%

0.47%

Thomas Hodgson

45,834,031

1,420,901

96.99%

3.01%

George Ireland

46,861,542

393,389

99.17%

0.83%

John Kanellitsas

45,114,534

2,140,398

95.47%

4.53%

Chaiwat Kovavisarach

45,650,484

1,604,448

96.60%

3.40%

Franco Mignacco

45,754,974

1,499,958

96.83%

3.17%

Gabriel Rubacha

43,707,264

3,547,668

92.49%

7.51%

Wang Xiaoshen

45,514,968

1,739,964

96.32%

3.68%

 

Following the AGM, Lithium Americas' Board of Directors appointed George Ireland, a director of Lithium Americas since November, 2015, as Chairman of the Board.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas, together with SQM, is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project, located in Jujuy, Argentina, through its 50% interest in Minera Exar. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Thacker Pass project (formerly Stage 1 of Lithium Nevada project) and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oil-based drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "LAC".

SOURCE Lithium Americas Corp.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX mit kleinem Aufschlag
Am Freitag fuhr der heimische Aktienmarkt Gewinne ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB