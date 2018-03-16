ATX 3 421 -0,2%  Dow 24 874 0,5%  Nasdaq 7 031 -0,1%  Euro 1,2308 0,0% 
ATX P 1 727 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 414 0,7%  Nikkei 21 751 -0,2%  CHF 1,1704 -0,1% 
DAX 12 346 0,9%  FTSE100 7 140 0,1%  Öl 65,0 0,0%  Gold 1 316 0,0% 

16.03.2018 03:30:54

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Little Movement Expected For Thai Shares


(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 40 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,815-point plateau and the market figures to hold steady in that neighborhood again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amid inconsistent data and a bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index picked up 2.68 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 1,816.08 after trading between 1,809.94 and 1,820.51. Volume was 12.414 billion shares worth 61.410 billion baht. There were 680 gainers and 662 decliners, with 400 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport shed 0.37 percent, while Banpu tumbled 1.34 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.48 percent, Bangkok Medical jumped 1.34 percent, Bangkok Expressway skidded 1.37 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods plunged 1.96 percent, Kasikornbank lost 0.44 percent, Krung Thai Bank spiked 1.51 percent, PTT fell 0.36 percent, PTT Exploration and Production added 0.43 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 2.88 percent, Siam Commercial Bank advanced 1.35 percent, Siam Cement gained 0.79 percent and Advanced Info was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow added 115.54 points or 0.47 percent to 24,873.66, while the NASDAQ shed 15.07 points or 0.20 percent to 7,481.74 and the S&P fell 2.15 points or 0.08 percent to 2,747.33.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims edged lower in the week ended March 10.

The Labor Department also said import prices increased more than expected in February, while export prices gained less than expected. The National Association of Home Builders saw a fall in March homebuilder confidence.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew robustly in March, while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said growth in its manufacturing sector slowed in March.

Crude oil prices rose Thursday despite demand warnings from OPEC and signs the U.S. shale boom will continue unabated. April WTI oil gained 23 cents or 0.4 percent to $61.19/bbl.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Nachdem die Wall Street im Handelsverlauf in unterschiedliche Richtungen tendierte, geht sie auch uneinheitlich in den Feierabend.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH