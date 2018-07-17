Local Communication Tech Powerhouse M800 Limited Partners With Liana Technologies For Enhanced Global Expansion and Excellence

HONG KONG, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M800, a leading global communication solutions provider in Asia, and Liana Technologies, Europe's leading cloud-based marketing and communications software company, have started a technological collaboration to enhance both companies' solutions and allow the creation of industry-revolutionizing products that will benefit businesses extensively.

Both companies are harnessing each other's technology solutions and strengths to enhance their own businesses in selected market areas. M800 will start using Liana Technologies' marketing and communication software solutions globally and aims to empower its business in Northern Europe in particular. Liana Technologies, in turn, will integrate the telecom technology of M800 into its own tools to broaden its business in Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

"The Liana Technologies team is very excited about the partnership with M800 Limited", says Samuli Tursas, the CEO of Liana Technologies. "The collaboration allows us to keep doing what we are good at -- but doing it bigger and better. Combining our leading marketing technology and deep knowledge of digital business with the expertise of M800 Limited in communications technology enables us to make our tools uniquely effective in any market area."

Steven YAP, Co-Founder of M800 serving as Chairman & CEO similarly acknowledges the new partnership: "We at M800 Limited are enthusiastic about our newest collaboration with Liana Technologies, allowing us to utilize each other's greatest strengths. The marketing solutions of our newest partner will bolster our global presence and extend our communication offerings to a wide variety of regions and especially Northern Europe. At the same time, Liana Technology will increase the capabilities of their solutions through our reliable and secure products to make a huge breakthrough in the Asian market."

About M800 Limited

M800 is a leading global Communication-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider which is recognized for offering reliable communication solutions through its globally distributed network infrastructure. Providing the highest security and reliability in the industry, the award-winning company offers carrier-grade communication solutions for enterprise and businesses. These include communication SDKs for Internet of Things (IoT) and apps, an integrated communication platform for customer service (liveConnect), and a white-label communication app for businesses looking to improve their internal and external communication securely. The company has over 500 enterprise clients globally, across different industries including Fortune 500 companies.

About Liana Technologies

Liana Technologies is the leading marketing and communications technology provider in Europe. The company provides agile SaaS (Software as a Service) tools for email marketing, marketing automation, content management, eCommerce, media monitoring and press release distribution. Liana Technologies is founded and headquartered in Oulu, Finland, but has rapidly expanded to European, Asian and Middle Eastern markets. The company has over 3500 clients including big brands like Avis, Mazda, IKEA, Jaguar, Royal Orchid Wine, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Hertz.

