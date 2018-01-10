Lomiko Clarifies News of Launch of Promethieus Cryptocurrency Mining Corporation at CES 2018 in Las Vegas

Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE:
DH8C) Lomiko Metals Inc. announces the launch of Promethieus
Cryptocurrency Mining Corporation ("Promethieus” or "the Company”) www.promethieus.com,
a cutting-edge cryptocurrency mining company in partnership with 25%
owned subsidiary SHD Smart Home Devices Corporation ("SHD Devices”) www.shdevices.com
at the Consumer Electronics Show located at the Las Vegas Convention
Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Promethieus test mining rig. (Photo: Business Wire)
Lomiko has invested $30,000 for 25% equity, SHD Smart Home Devices has
25% equity and various partners, including engineers, commercial real
estate partners and initial investors will control the remaining portion
of Promethieus. The Company has been testing rig designs for
optimization of cryptocurrency mining for one month before ramping up to
32 mining rigs, and then, through an anticipated $5 million private
financing for Promethius, expanding to 750 rigs to take advantage of
currently available space. Due to the fluctuations in the cryptocurrency
market, the cryptocurrencies focused on will change from time to time
but will likely include Ethereum, Ripple, Monero, Litecoin, Dash, and
Z-Cash.
"The approach of most companies in this space has been to rent server
farms, build in cold climates, or construct new farms based on currently
available parts and products,” stated A. Paul Gill, CEO. "Our approach
is from an engineering standpoint – the focus is on creating new designs
for cryptocurrency mining - efficiency, cost effectiveness and the
longevity of the mining rig units at optimal production is paramount.”
Company representatives are currently available for interviews during
the show. Promethieus will provide further details for mining rig
economics and design in the coming weeks.
What is Cryptocurrency?
-
Cryptocurrency is a general name referring to all encrypted
decentralized digital currency like Bitcoin, Etherum, Dash, Z-Cash,
and Ripple.
-
Digital medium exchange to ensure integrity and general balance of all
ledgers.
-
Cryptocurrency uses cryptography to create coins and secure
transactions.
-
Cryptocurrencies are open source with public, but encrypted ledgers of
all transactions
What is Cryptocurrency Mining?
-
Cryptocurrency mining is a process of cryptographic calculations
-
Monetary units of cryptocurrency require certain amounts of work,
called Proof-Of-Work
-
This work is done by several computers called Mining Rigs
-
The transactions are decentralized and are done in various locations
-
Typically, cryptocurrencies are open source with public, but encrypted
ledgers of all transactions available to all nodes across network.
