Losing Streak May End For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 30 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,840-point plateau, although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm thanks to solid employment data from the United States and a bump in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly lower again on Friday following losses from the financials, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index fell 9.97 points or 0.54 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,841.83 after peaking at 1,852.75. Volume was 1.67 billion shares worth 2.11 billion ringgit. There were 525 decliners and 325 gainers.

Among the actives, CIMB Group plummeted 3.29 percent, while Sime Darby surged 2.67 percent, YTL Corporation and Astro Malaysia Holdings both tumbled 2.17 percent, MISC spiked 0.99 percent, Axiata and Telekom Malaysia both skidded 0.77 percent, Maybank dropped 0.75 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.50 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.20 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.17 percent, Petronas Chemicals shed 0.12 percent and Digi.com, Maxis and PPB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks rebounded from a soft start Friday to finish sharply higher.

The Dow added 332.36 points or 1.39 percent to 24,262.51, while the NASDAQ soared 121.47 points or 1.71 percent to 7,209.62 and the S&P gained 33.69 points or 1.28 percent to 2,663.42. For the week, the NASDAQ gained 1.3 percent, but the Dow and S&P both eased 0.2 percent.

The rally reflected a positive reaction to the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report. While the report showed weaker than expected job growth in April, the jobless rate fell to its lowest level in 17 years.

Crude oil futures jumped to their highest since November 2014, picking up 2.4 percent for the week. Despite the U.S. shale boom, oil prices are rising amid speculation that Venezuela's oil industry is collapsing. June WTI oil settled at $69.72/bbl, up $1.29 or 1.9 percent.