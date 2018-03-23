Losses May Accelerate For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, surrendering more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times index now rests just above the 3,490-point plateau, and the market figures to extend its losing streak on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to renewed fears of a trade way and the resulting slide in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower, and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the red.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and the property stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 19.76 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 3,491.37 after trading between 3,485.47 and 3,526.25. Volume was 1.5 billion shares worth 1 billion Singapore dollars. There were 225 decliners and 158 gainers.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 2.31 percent, while Keppel Corp soared 1.94 percent, Hutchison Port Holdings tumbled 1.49 percent, United Overseas Bank skidded 1.47 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 1.19 percent, CapitaLand retreated 1.09 percent, DBS Group shed 0.99 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 0.65 percent, Thai Beverage added 0.62 percent, SingTel fell 0.58 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust lost 0.55 percent, Ascendas REIT slid 0.37 percent and Golden Agri-Resources, CapitaLand Mall Trust, Genting Singapore and Wilmar International all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is sharply lower as stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on Thursday, the modest losses in the previous session.

The Dow plunged 724.42 points or 2.93 percent to 23,957.89, while the NASDAQ lost 178.61 points or 2.43 percent to 7,166.68 and the S&P fell 68.24 points or 2.52 percent to 2,643.69.

The sell-off reflected concerns of a potential trade war after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on at least $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. Trade war concerns have recently hovered over the markets after Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted an uptick in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits in the week ended March 17. Also, the Conference Board noted a bigger than expected increase in its index of leading U.S. economic indicators.

Crude oil futures fell Thursday, trimming strong recent gains as U.S. stocks were hammered. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials spooked investors, as did renewed fears of a trade war. May WTI oil was down 87 cents or 1.3 percent to $64.30/bbl.

Closer to home, Singapore will see February figures for consumer prices later today; in January, inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and flat on year.