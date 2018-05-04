Lower Open Predicted For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, retreating almost 500 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 30,310-point plateau, and it's looking at another soft start again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower on renewed concerns of a trade war between the United States and China. The European markets were down, and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 410.51 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 30,313.37.

Among the actives, China Resources Land plummeted 4.50 percent, while CNOOC plunged 2.11 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 2.02 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 1.97 percent, New World Development dropped 1.91 percent, China Mobile retreated 1.74 percent, Lenovo Group declined 1.60 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 1.37 percent, China Life lost 1.35 percent, Sands China fell 1.28 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slid 0.60 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) eased 0.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday but staged a recovery to finish mixed and nearly flat.

The Dow added 5.17 points or 0.02 percent to 23,930.15, but the NASDAQ shed 12.75 points or 0.18 percent to 7,088.15 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.94 points or 0.23 percent at 2,629.73.

The recovery on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after uncertainty regarding highly anticipated trade talks between the U.S. and China fueled the early sell-off.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a narrower U.S. overall trade deficit in March. Although the trade deficit with China widened. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a bigger than expected slowdown in the service sector in April.

Crude oil futures rose Thursday amid concerns over a potential withdrawal of the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal. June WTI oil gained 50 cents or 0.7 percent to settle at $68.43/bbl.