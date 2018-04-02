Lumber Liquidators Marks World Autism Day with Donations of Flooring to On Your Mark and Shining Hope Farms Organizations

TOANO, Va., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World Autism Day, Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), the largest specialty retailer of hardwood flooring in North America, announced its recent donation of new flooring to two organizations that provide services to people with autism and other disabilities.

Lumber Liquidators donated 1,100 square feet of CoreLuxe Beachcomber Oak engineered vinyl plank to Shining Hope Farms of Conover, North Carolina, to help renovate the caregiver house.

Shining Hope Farms was founded in 2002, in response to the needs in the community to provide therapeutic services in an enriching farm environment. The purpose of the farms' services is to improve the quality of life of the participants as well as their families. Shining Hope Farms' programs have been structured to serve individuals and groups with a variety of disabilities, such as cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, developmental disabilities, brain injuries, hypotonia, and more.

"On behalf of our staff, volunteers, and all the people we serve, we would like to thank Lumber Liquidators for generously providing this new flooring for our space," said Milinda Kirkpatrick, Executive Director of Shining Hope Farms.

Lumber Liquidators also donated 1,000 square feet of Dream Home Rolling Falls Oak laminate to the On Your Mark organization of Staten Island, New York. The flooring was used to replace the building's existing flooring for the benefit of those with disabilities. Since 1979, On Your Mark, Inc., has responded to the needs of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families in Staten Island and Brooklyn. They provide services to children and adults with disabilities, including intellectual disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, and neurological impairments.

"This new flooring is a much-needed improvement to our location and for the people we serve," added Teresa Cirelli, On Your Mark's Director of Community Relations and Fundraising.

The flooring provided to both organizations is GREENGUARD Gold certified for indoor air quality.

Lumber Liquidators' support of these organizations was administered through its philanthropic program, Lay It Forward, which supports organizations that benefit generations to come. This principle also inspires the lasting quality and sustainability of Lumber Liquidators' products.

