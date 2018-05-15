Lummis Consulting Services, LLC Provides Confirmatory Financial Due Diligence For TargetRecruit Acquisition

HOUSTON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lummis Consulting Services, LLC, a Houston-based M&A due diligence firm, is pleased to announce its involvement in Mountainview Partners' acquisition of TargetRecruit, LLC. Mountview Partners was formed in 2017 by two former software executives who have successfully operated and grown vertical niche software companies. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

When asked about Lummis' involvement in the deal, Jonathan Ross of Mountainview said, "We were extremely pleased to have Lummis Consulting Services on our financial diligence team. They provided a thorough quality of earnings analysis very quickly."

Founded in 2008, TargetRecruit was built to create a breakthrough in the staffing industry. It was one of the first ten companies to be incubated by Salesforce and is now an end-to-end solution for staffing and recruiting firms as well as managed service providers. Offerings of TargetRecruit include an Applicant Tracking System, a Healthcare Recruiting Solution and a Workforce Management System.

About Lummis Consulting Services

Lummis Consulting Services was formed in 2012 as a boutique forensic accounting firm specializing in M&A due diligence and business valuation. A licensed CPA firm, Lummis regularly provides confirmatory due diligence and valuation services to family-owned, middle-market companies. The firm is based in Houston, Texas.

