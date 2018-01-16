Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, will
release third quarter fiscal 2018 results, for the period ended December
31, 2017, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
The Company will host a conference call to review the results on
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To participate, please
dial 877-407-8293 or 201-689-8349 (outside the U.S.) or access the live
webcast here.
A replay will be available two hours after the call at http://investor.luxoft.com
or by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 (outside the U.S.) and
entering the conference ID 13675016. The replay will be available until
February 28, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005974/en/