MEDIA ALERT: Dacorum Strategies and the Adams County Sheriff's Office Announce Lyft Partnership to Offer Discounted Rides to Driver Impairment Awareness Day

DENVER, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just announced, Lyft, the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S., is joining the group of businesses partnering with The Adams County Sheriff's Office and Dacorum Strategies, a Denver based Government Affairs and Public Policy/Education firm, to present a first-of-its-kind Driver Impairment Awareness Day. Lyft will be providing rides to and from the event for all participants.

"When we reached out to all the top companies that offer on-demand transportation, Lyft was quick to respond," said Dacorum Strategies CEO and event organizer, Todd Mitchem. "We could not be more excited to have them support our initiative in this way. As our participants consume either alcohol or marijuana for these impaired driving tests, it will be critical that they get home safely after our on-site doctor clears them. In my mind, Lyft is THE go to source for this type of service."

Lyft is a company that cares deeply and has led the charge of providing responsible and affordable rides to prevent both distracted and impaired driving. "We commend the Adams County Sheriff's Office and Dacorum Strategies for raising public awareness around the dangers of driving impaired. Lyft is proud to partner on this important effort as part of our Ride Smart initiatives and to provide reliable ride options for participants," stated Gabe Cohen, General Manager, Rockies Region, Lyft.

This highly publicized event will be held at the Adams County Sheriff's FLATROCK Regional Training Center on July 16th from 10 am – 4 pm. Willing volunteers will be carefully administered controlled doses of either marijuana or alcohol, with a third group texting, and will be observed driving in vehicles provided by Mile High Driver Training. Their owner, Charles LaMonaca, stated, "We are also excited to help with this important day. Teen safety is our #1 concern." Adams County Sheriff deputies will observe the closed safety course exercise so they can learn firsthand about the differences each impairment causes in driver capabilities. "We are thrilled to host this Impairment Day at our facility because we believe it will help send a message to consumers showing them it is not worth them drinking, using marijuana or texting while driving," says Adams County Sheriff Mike McIntosh, "Our deputies will then give field sobriety tests for each participant at the various stages of impairment. I believe together we can curb the tragic injuries and fatalities these impairments cause."

The non-scientific Impairment Day event is designed to sound the alarm to all consumers that driving high, drunk or otherwise distracted is a huge issue and one they must take seriously.

Where:Adams County Sheriff's FLATROCK Training Facility; 23600 128th Ave, Commerce City, CO

Date and Time:July 16, 2018 from 10am – 4pm

Individuals who wish to be in the control group of volunteers should contact Dacorum Strategies at ImpairmentDay@DacorumStrategies.com (Drivers must have a valid Colorado drivers license, proof of car insurance, proof of health insurance and be at least 21 years of age.)

Media is invited to attend, conduct interviews at certain times, and record the event to help educate consumers. Call CEO, Todd Mitchem - 720-576-9604

About Event Organizer Dacorum Strategies

Headquartered in Colorado, Dacorum Strategies™ proudly represents a very select client base in the area of government affairs as well as public policy and education. Dacorum covers client needs in local, state and federal arenas while building strategies crafted to get results. We also serve as a consumer advocate and informational source.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the U.S. population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

