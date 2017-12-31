ATX 3 463 0,7%  Dow 24 895 0,4%  Nasdaq 6 966 0,5%  Euro 1,2309 -0,1% 
Media General Aktie [WKN DE: A12HD3 / ISIN: US58441K1007]

MEG Energy's Board of Directors approves filing of 2017 year-end disclosure documents

CALGARY, March 8, 2018 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) announced today the filing of the corporation's 2017 year-end disclosure documents.

MEG has filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities its audited financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2017.

To review MEG's annual disclosure filings, please visit MEG's profile at www.sedar.com or www.megenergy.com.

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG."

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Helen Kelly
Director, Investor Relations
403-767-6206
helen.kelly@megenergy.com

Media
Davis Sheremata
Senior Advisor, External Communications
587-233-8311
davis.sheremata@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.

