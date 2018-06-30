MFChain Announces Key Leadership Additions and Strategic Partnership

CHARLESTOWN, St. Kitts and Nevis, June 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MFChain, a public smart contract platform with merchant payment integration, announced today that, effective immediately, Craig Neil, the founder of Mammoth Project, and Jayson Rellis, the managing director at Mammoth Project, are joining MFChain in a full-time capacity.

Craig Neil, the veteran entrepreneur specialized in startup launching in both traditional and blockchain environments, is named the new CEO while Rellis is taking the role of the president, bringing his extensive leadership in developing sales and operational organizations in Fortune 100 companies.

Both will partner on leading the remaining aspects of the MFChain token sale and additional vital partnerships, negotiations of which are currently undergoing.

"In a strategic move, our parent company Mammoth Project will be taking a forward-facing role within MFChain, leading all business and operational tasks. These key additions allow the development team to focus on the integration of all new partners' APIs within the MFChain payment solution and to complete the development of the MF2x protocol," says Viacheslav Shybaiev, founder of MFChain. "Both Craig and Jayson bring a wealth of technical and ICO knowledge from both the investor and organizer perspective, strong business acumen and a tenacious drive to succeed, which is exactly what MFChain needs right now and in the future."

In addition to Craig's and Jayson's new positions in MFChain, Naviin Kapoor, previously the chief blockchain consultant for MFC, has accepted a new role. Effective immediately, Naviin is joining MFChain as the head of blockchain integration for Asia and Middle East.

With the success of these implementations, MFChain is further optimizing its organizational structure, thus improving the underlying effectiveness of its development team and product integrations while ensuring the normal functioning of its core business operations.

About Mammoth Project

Founded in 2016, Mammoth Project focuses on private investments in the early stage of blockchain projects and connected key investments. The organization became the primary backer of MFChain in 2017.

About Modern Finance Chain

MFChain (Modern Finance Chain) aims to develop a global cryptocurrency payment solution using MFX tokens in order to expand and accelerate the adoption of the cryptocurrencies in global commerce. The platform enables a payment solution with zero merchant fees while offering rewards for consumers as well as merchants. The payment solution will allow consumers to purchase goods and services using any cryptocurrency with the ability to swap between crypto and FIAT currencies at any point. MF Chain will also release their own blockchain (MF Mainnet) that will support multi-blockchain integration and enterprise-level private blockchains with the addition of a smart contracts library.

Link: https://mfchain.com/

