MSAB receives significant Q3 order from the French Gendarmerie Nationale

As a result of MSAB's market presence and continued development of state of the art mobile forensic solutions, the company has received an order of approximately 12 MSEK from the French Gendarmerie Nationale with delivery scheduled in the third quarter. The order is for the MSAB extraction solution, XRY, for frontline usage. The solution is user-friendly and designed for quick and easy extraction of information from digital devices, without requiring special expertise.

"We have a strong position in Europe already but we still see many opportunities for additional growth. MSABs biggest customer group from a revenue perspective is police authorities. The French Gendarmerie Nationale is a great example where our forensic solutions are expanding to another type of customer. This confirms our strong belief that we have only scratched the surface of society’s need for digital forensic tools", says CEO Joel Bollö.

