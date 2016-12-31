MYOS RENS Technology Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a bionutrition company and owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary ingredient that helps build lean muscle in conjunction with resistance training, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. (Amounts in thousands except where noted.)

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Fourth Quarter 2017:

Net revenues increased 480% to $157 , compared to $27 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2016. Gross profit was $93 , compared to $0 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2016. Gross profit margin was 59% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating expenses increased 56% to $1,173 , compared to $752 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2016. Net loss increased 44% to $1,082 , compared to $752 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Year ended December 31, 2017

Gross profit margin was 41% for the year ended December 31, 2017 , compared to 2% for the year ended December 31, 2016 .

, compared to 2% for the year ended . Net revenues increased 61% to $526 , compared to $327 for the year ended December 31, 2016 .

, compared to for the year ended . Gross profit increased 2,625% to $218 , compared to $8 for year ended December 31, 2016 .

, compared to for year ended . Operating expenses decreased 1% to $4,286 , compared to $4,315 for the year ended December 31, 2016 .

, compared to for the year ended . Net loss decreased 7% to $4,058 , compared to $4,341 for the year ended December 31, 2016 .

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had no debt and had $2.4 million in working capital. During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company raised approximately $1.1 million from the sale of 500,000 shares of common stock at $2.14 per share and, after year end, raised approximately $287 from the sale of 140,295 shares of common stock for $2.11 per share through its at-the-market program with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS, commented, "We are pleased with the accomplishments made at MYOS in 2017, as we have laid the foundation that will allow us to leverage the market opportunities for Fortetropin®, our proprietary ingredient that has been clinically shown to increase lean muscle size and mass when taken in conjunction with resistance training.

We continue to be fully committed towards increasing shareholder value through research. To this end, we have initiated the following three research programs that we believe could create significant commercial opportunities for the Company:

The program at University of California, Berkeley , will evaluate the impact of Fortetropin ® on the rate of muscle synthesis in 60 - 75 year old men and women; we believe positive results would lay the foundation for products addressing age related muscle loss.

, will evaluate the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle synthesis in 60 - 75 year old men and women; we believe positive results would lay the foundation for products addressing age related muscle loss. The program at Kansas State University is evaluating the impact of Fortetropin ® to reduce disuse muscle atrophy associated with orthopedic surgery in dogs; we believe positive results would lay the foundation for launching our pet product as well as initiating human studies for recovery and rehabilitation after orthopedic surgeries.

is evaluating the impact of Fortetropin to reduce disuse muscle atrophy associated with orthopedic surgery in dogs; we believe positive results would lay the foundation for launching our pet product as well as initiating human studies for recovery and rehabilitation after orthopedic surgeries. The research program at Rutgers University is focused on discovery of compounds and products for promoting the development of muscle tissue.

We are actively engaged in discussions with principal investigators at leading academic institutes to explore additional research opportunities. We believe that these research programs have the potential to create new market opportunities for the company, thus resulting in increased shareholder value.

"I'm very excited about the potential for our Fortetropin®-based pet product, which we expect to launch in the near future. We have seen positive anecdotal results with older dogs taking our product. Two veterinary hospitals which performed some informal observational studies with older dogs experiencing muscle atrophy, saw positive results in their patients after administering our product to them. They both are seeking to purchase Fortetropin® after seeing these results. We believe that all of the positive feedback that we are receiving along with the potential results from our Kansas State University study, will enable us to launch and grow our pet business product line.

"We are launching our Collegiate Sports Marketing Platform with IMG College, a division of IMG, over the next month. We will begin to introduce Fortetropin® to certain Division I schools and will continue to expand these introductions over the next few months. We also will be introducing our products to professional sports teams, as well as cross-fit and other endurance-format athletes. Having IMG generate opportunities for MYOS to introduce our product to major sports and nutrition institutions is a tremendous win for the company.

"Earlier this month, we attended the Arnold Sports Festival, the nation's largest health and fitness exhibition in Columbus, Ohio, and had a great booth at the Expo hall. Our intent was to educate retailers, distributors, multilevel marketers, and individual consumers about Fortetropin®, and the response was tremendous. Most of the feedback we received was extremely positive, with many visitors impressed by the sizable amount of science behind Fortetropin®, particularly when compared to the other products at the expo. This has led to several follow up meetings with potential customers that we believe can be a meaningful driver for revenue over the next 6-12 months.

"Our cost structure is much better positioned today than a year ago." We have managed to reduce our burn rate through cutting costs and pursuing more cost-effective revenue generation opportunities. We have no debt on the balance sheet and have successfully raised capital through our ATM program. This has allowed us to raise capital without having to issue warrants or options. However, we have room to improve our positioning, which I am committed towards over the next 12 months. I will continue to look at our costs and make cuts where needed.

"There is much to be optimistic about for 2018 and beyond. I truly see tremendous potential for this company - potential that can create value for shareholders. "I am invested in MYOS because I believe in Bob Hariri's idea that if you could find a product to improve muscle health, a great benefit and a great opportunity existed. Fortetropin® is a disruptive and beneficial product that improves muscle health. There is truly nothing like it that I can find in the market. I believe that our strengthened foundation, improved scientific profile, and brand development will yield both short-term and long-term success. We look forward to sharing more on our developing story in the weeks to come," concluded Mr. Mannello.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company™", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based bionutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin® has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin® has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products (including pet products) through research and development, including the research described herein, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the successful launch of our existing or new products, including Qurr® products, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate the forecasted revenue stream and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to continue increasing our revenue and gross profit margins and reducing expenses, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances afterthe date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The following tables should be read in conjunction with the footnotes accompanying the consolidated financial statements contained within the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 27, 2018.

MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts)





December 31,



December 31,





2017



2016

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 923



$ 1,866

Accounts receivable, net



4





8

Inventories, net



1,779





1,862

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

$ 163





85

Total current assets



2,869





3,821



















Deferred offering costs



102





-

Fixed assets, net



184





233

Intangible assets, net



1,640





1,907

Total assets

$ 4,795



$ 5,961



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 176



$ 226

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



255





361

Deferred revenue



-





56

Total current liabilities



431





643



















Total liabilities



431





643



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $.001 par value; 12,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2017 and 2016; 6,340,604 and 5,344,372 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively



6





5

Additional paid-in capital



36,202





33,099

Accumulated deficit



(31,844)





(27,786)

Total stockholders' equity



4,364





5,318

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,795



$ 5,961



MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Years Ended

December 31,





2017



2016















Net revenues

$ 526



$ 327

Cost of sales



308





319

Gross profit



218





8

Operating expenses















Sales and marketing



822





846

Personnel and benefits



1,450





1,853

General and administrative



2,014





1,616

Total operating expenses



4,286





4,315

Operating loss



(4,068)





(4,307)



















Other income (expense):















Other income



12





1

Interest expense



(2)





(35)

Total other income (expense)



10





(34)

Loss before income taxes



(4,058)





(4,341)



















Income tax provision



-





-

Net loss

$ (4,058)



$ (4,341)



















Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.69)



$ (0.90)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted



5,875





4,806



MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





Years Ended

December 31,





2017



2016

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (4,058)



$ (4,341)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation



51





54

Amortization



267





210

Change in contract liability



-





(117)

Provision for inventory reserve



2





107

Bad debt expense



59





-

Share-based compensation



160





392

Impairment charge



-





44

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable



(55)





398

Decrease (increase) in inventories



81





(501)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets



(78)





437

Decrease in deferred revenue



(56)





-

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses



(156)





(356)

Net cash used in operating activities



(3,783)





(3,673)



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities:















Purchase of capitalized software



-





(380)

Purchases of fixed assets



(2)





(1)

Net cash used in investing activities



(2)





(381)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities:















Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net



2,944





5,141

Deferred offering costs



(102)





-

Repayments of term note



-





(100)

Net cash provided by financing activities



2,842





5,041



















Net (decrease) increase in cash



(943)





987

Cash at beginning of year



1,866





879

Cash at end of year

$ 923



$ 1,866



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Cash paid during the year for:















Interest

$ 2



$ 34

Income taxes

$ -



$ -



















Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:















Issuance of common stock upon conversion of convertible note

$ -



$ 621



