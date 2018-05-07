Macquarie Launches A$600 Mln Capital Notes 3 Offer

(RTTNews) - Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) said that it plans to raise A$600 million with the ability to raise more or less, through the offer of Macquarie Group Capital Notes 3 or "MCN3". MCN3 are expected to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code MQGPC.

MCN3 are fully paid, subordinated, non-cumulative, unsecured, mandatorily convertible notes issued by MGL at an Issue Price of A$100 per MCN3. Distributions are scheduled to be paid quarterly in arrears, subject to the Payment Conditions. The Margin will be determined via a Bookbuild, however it is expected that the Margin will be between 4.00% and 4.20% per annum.

MCN3 will qualify as Eligible Capital for Australian Prudential Regulation Authority purposes.