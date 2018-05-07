07.05.2018 03:45:49

Macquarie Launches A$600 Mln Capital Notes 3 Offer

(RTTNews) - Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) said that it plans to raise A$600 million with the ability to raise more or less, through the offer of Macquarie Group Capital Notes 3 or "MCN3". MCN3 are expected to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code MQGPC.

MCN3 are fully paid, subordinated, non-cumulative, unsecured, mandatorily convertible notes issued by MGL at an Issue Price of A$100 per MCN3. Distributions are scheduled to be paid quarterly in arrears, subject to the Payment Conditions. The Margin will be determined via a Bookbuild, however it is expected that the Margin will be between 4.00% and 4.20% per annum.

MCN3 will qualify as Eligible Capital for Australian Prudential Regulation Authority purposes.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am Freitag deutliche Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB