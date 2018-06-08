Major shareholder

Regulatory Release 3 /2018



With reference to company announcement no. 1/2018, 8 June 2018 regarding the result of the initial public offering of shares in Better Collective A/S (the "Offering") Better Collective A/S (Danish company registration number 27652913) (the ”Company”) hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders’ holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 38,660,939 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0,01.

Bumble Ventures A/S

Bumble Ventures A/S (Danish company registration number 34721211) has today sold 1,063,374 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 0,01, as part of the Offering. The shares consist of shares acquired from certain employees of the Company in connection with the completion of the Offering.

Further, Bumble Ventures A/S has notified the Company of the following lending arrangements:

Bumble Ventures A/S has today lent 11,111,111 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 0,01, to Nordea Danmark, filial af Nordea Bank AB (publ), Sverige, on behalf of the Managers pursuant to a placing agreement to facilitate the settlement of the Offering. The shares are expected to be redelivered to Bumble Ventures A/S on 12 June 2018. Bumble Ventures A/S has today lent 1,826,172 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 0,01, to Nordea Danmark, filial af Nordea Bank AB (publ), Sverige, on behalf of the Managers pursuant to a placing agreement in connection with the overallotment of shares by the Managers in connection with the Offering (the "Overallotment Option"). The shares are expected to be redelivered to Bumble Ventures A/S between 13 July 2018 and 16 July 2018.

After the above mentioned disposal of shares and share lending arrangement, Bumble Ventures A/S will directly or indirectly through Better Partners ApS hold 12,112,698 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 0,01, corresponding to approximately 31.33 per cent of the total outstanding share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

Bumble Ventures A/S is the joint holding company of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen who are the CEO and COO, respectively, of the Company. Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen each hold 50% of the total share capital and the total voting rights of Bumble Ventures A/S through their respective holding companies Chr. Dam Holding ApS (Danish company registration number 27652751) and J. Søgaard Holding ApS (Danish company registration number 27652581).

Better Partners ApS (Danish company registration number 34722129) is a subsidiary of Bumble Ventures A/S through its ownership of 80% of the total share capital and voting rights in Better Partners ApS.



This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.00 a.m. CET on June 8, 2018.

Flemming Pedersen

CFO of Better Collective

Contacts

CFO: Flemming Pedersen +45 2148 0118

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective

Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products. This includes bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, and SmartBets, the odds comparison platform made personal.

Attachment