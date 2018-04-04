Malaysia Bourse May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding more than a dozen points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,850-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks mainly to bargain hunting and a bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were down, and the U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the plantations and casino stocks.

For the day, the index sank 7.57 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 1,850.78 after trading between 1,849.08 and 1,858.78. Volume was 1.89 billion shares worth 1.90 billion ringgit. There were 699 decliners and 236 gainers.

Among the actives, Westports Holdings plummeted 3.93 percent, while Astro Malaysia Holdings plunged 3.52 percent, Tenaga Nasional tumbled 2.10 percent, Digi.com skidded 1.51 percent, Telekom Malaysia jumped 1.19 percent, Sime Darby dropped 1.14 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 1.02 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 0.50 percent, Genting shed 0.34 percent, Public Bank collected 0.25 percent and IOI Corporation, IJM Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Axiata, Maybank, CIMB Group, Petronas Gas and Petronas Dagangan all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks rebounded from Monday's carnage with a strong move to the upside on Tuesday.

The Dow added 389.17 points or 1.65 percent to 24,033.36, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.16 points or 1.04 percent to 6,941.28 and the S&P surged 32.57 points or 1.26 percent to 2,614.45.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels after heavy losses on Monday that were fueled by concerns of a trade war.

The markets also benefited from significant rebounds by some technology stocks, including electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN).

Energy stocks showed a significant move to the upside on the day, benefiting from a rebound by the price of crude oil. Crude for May delivery climbed $0.50 to $63.51 a barrel after plunging $1.93 to $63.01 a barrel on Monday.