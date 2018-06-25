Malaysia Bourse May Reclaim 1,700-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday finally halted the eight-day winning streak in which it had plummeted more than 90 points or 5.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,695-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast is positive thanks mainly to a surge in crude oil prices, while bargain hunting may also be in order. The European and U.S. markets were mostly in the green on Friday and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the financial shares and telecoms were capped by weakness from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index collected 1.83 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 1,694.15 after trading between 1,678.03 and 1,699.95. Volume was 2.0 billion shares worth 2.2 billion ringgit. There were 480 gainers and 350 decliners.

Among the actives, RHB Capital surged 3.10 percent, while Telekom Malaysia soared 2.23 percent, Digi.com spiked 2.10 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 1.69 percent, Axiata Group tumbled 1.62 percent, Public Bank collected 1.33 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 1.00 percent, YTL Corporation advanced 0.88 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dropped 0.59 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.43 percent, Sime Darby lost 0.41 percent, Sime Darby fell 0.41 percent, CIMB Group slid 0.34 percent, Maybank added 0.22 percent and Genting Malaysia, IJM Corporation, Astro Malaysia Holdings and Petronas Chemicals were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, although the NASDAQ ended in the red. The gains by the Dow allowed the blue chip index to avoid its longest losing streak in over forty years.

The Dow added 119.19 points or 0.49 percent to 24,580.89, while the NASDAQ fell 20.14 points or 0.26 percent to 7,692.82 and the S&P 500 rose 5.13 points or 0.19 percent to 2,754.89. For the week, the Dow slumped 2 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P slid 0.9 percent.

A rally by energy stocks fueled to the strength on Wall Street, as the price of crude oil spiked on news out of the closely watched OPEC meeting in Vienna. Reports said OPEC planned to increase oil production by about 1 million barrels per day, although a specific figure was not provided.

The uncertainty generated by the statement contributed to a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for August delivery soared $3.04 or 4.6 percent to $68.58 a barrel.

Traders largely shrugged off lingering trade concerns even as President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all cars imported to the U.S. from the European Union.