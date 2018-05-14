Malaysia Shares Called Higher On Monday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long unscheduled break for Election Day, the Malaysia stock market had snapped the four-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 2.4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,845-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday as it catches up on positive sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is inconclusive after a fall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and flat, and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and utilities, while the industrials came in mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 18.31 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 1,846.51 after trading between 1,819.28 and 1,851.73. Volume was 2.35 billion shares worth 2.80 billion ringgit. There were 677 gainers and 281 decliners.

Among the actives, Astra Malaysia Holdings surged 3.98 percent, while Axiata soared 3.52 percent, CIMB Group spiked 3.45 percent, Maybank collected 1.52 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 1.51 percent, Maxis dropped 1.25 percent, Digi.com climbed 1.10 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.80 percent, Public Bank added 0.76 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.43 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.37 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.24 percent and MISC, YTL Corporation, Telekom Malaysia, Sime Darby and Petronas Dagangan all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mostly higher.

The Dow climbed 91.64 points or 0.37 percent to 24,831.17, the NASDAQ fell 2.09 points or 0.03 percent to 7,402.88 and the S&P 500 rose 4.65 points or 0.17 percent to 2,727.72. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.7 percent, Dow jumped 2.3 percent and the S&P 500 spiked 2.4 percent.

The markets initially benefited from the upward momentum in the two previous sessions, but buying interest waned as the day progressed.

Traders also digested President Donald Trump's outline of his plan to reduce high drug prices, which he has previously described as a top priority for his administration.

In economic news, the Labor Department said import prices increased less than expected in April, while export prices gained more than expected. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment held steady in early May.

Crude oil futures fell Friday amid signs that U.S. production will remain robust. June WTI oil fell 66 cents or 0.9 percent to settle at $70.70/bbl. Prices were up 1.4 percent for the week.