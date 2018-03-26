Malaysia Shares Expected To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday snapped the five-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 30 points or 1.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,865-point plateau, and it may take further damage again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative on continuing fears of a trade war. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to open the fresh week in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 11.65 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 1,865.22 after trading between 1,857.26 and 1,867.16. Volume was 2.09 billion shares worth 2.15 billion ringgit. There were 827 decliners and 190 gainers.

Among the actives, Genting Malaysia and Sime Darby both plummeted 2.67 percent, while Telekom Malaysia plunged 1.64 percent, Genting tumbled 1.33 percent, CIMB Group skidded 1.10 percent, Digi.com dropped 0.85 percent, IOI Corporation advanced 0.63 percent, Maybank shed 0.38 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.37 percent, Public Bank fell 0.17 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.17 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong and PPB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks saw considerable volatility on Friday before ending sharply lower. The Dow tumbled to a four-month closing low, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 fell to their lowest closing levels in a month.

The Dow shed 424.69 points or 1.77 percent to 23,533.20, the NASDAQ lost 174.01 points or 2.43 percent to 6,992.67 and the S&P 500 fell 55.43 points or 2.10 percent to 2,588.26. For the week, the Dow fell 5.7 percent, the S&P lost 6 percent and the NASDAQ dove 6.5 percent.

Ongoing trade war concerns weighed on the markets as China said it would impose tariffs of up to $3 billion on U.S. goods in retaliation for tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, where Trump signed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill after indicating he was considering vetoing the legislation.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a jump in durable goods orders, while a separate report saw but a drop in new home sales.