Malaysia Shares Inherit Firm Lead For Monday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Friday's holiday for the Lunar New Year, the Malaysia stock market had climbed higher in four consecutive trading days, gathering almost 20 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just shy of the 1,840-point plateau and it's called higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to firm economic data and another bounce in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher - and the Asian markets are expected to open in the green.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the plantations were offset by mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index added 3.35 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 1,838.28 after trading between 1,837.99 and 1,842.73. Volume was 1.11 billion shares worth 1.07 billion ringgit. There were 544 gainers and 213 decliners, with 354 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Digi.com jumped 1.04 percent, while Genting spiked 1.01 percent, Public Bank dropped 0.91 percent, Sime Darby and Genting Malaysia both advanced 0.75 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.72 percent, MISC shed 0.56 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.25 percent, Maybank dipped 0.20 percent and IOI Corporation, Axiata, YTL Corporation, Tenaga Nasional, Telekom Malaysia, PPB Group and Petronas Gas all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is generally positive as stocks moved mostly on Friday but turned mixed over the course of the session. The major averages eventually ended the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow added 19.01 points or 0.08 percent to 25,219.38, while the NASDAQ fell 16.96 points or 0.23 percent and the S&P 500 gained 1.01 points or 0.04 percent to 2,732.22. For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 5.3 percent, while the Dow and the S&P both surged 4.3 percent.

The mixed close came after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office revealed that a federal grand jury has indicted several Russian nationals for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election. The indictment does not allege collusion between the Russians and President Donald Trump's campaign but could still cause headaches for the president.

In economic news, the Labor Department said import and export prices jumped more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department noted a rebound in building permits and new residential construction in January. And the University of Michigan noted improvement in consumer sentiment in February.

Crude oil futures rose Friday, even as the U.S. oil rig count jumped for a fourth straight week. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery rose 34 cents or 0.6 percent to $61.68 a barrel. For the week, prices rose 4.2% and moved back toward January's four-year highs.