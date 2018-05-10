Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Gains

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's Election Day holiday, the Malaysia stock market had snapped the four-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 2.4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,845-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets positive as surging oil prices outweighed geopolitical concerns. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and utilities, while the industrials came in mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 18.31 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 1,846.51 after trading between 1,819.28 and 1,851.73. Volume was 2.35 billion shares worth 2.80 billion ringgit. There were 677 gainers and 281 decliners.

Among the actives, Astra Malaysia Holdings surged 3.98 percent, while Axiata soared 3.52 percent, CIMB Group spiked 3.45 percent, Maybank collected 1.52 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 1.51 percent, Maxis dropped 1.25 percent, Digi.com climbed 1.10 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.80 percent, Public Bank added 0.76 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.43 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.37 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.24 percent and MISC, YTL Corporation, Telekom Malaysia, Sime Darby and Petronas Dagangan all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, climbing firmly into positive territory after ending Tuesday's trade on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow advanced 182.33 points or 0.75 percent to 24,542.54, while the NASDAQ jumped 73.00 points or 1 percent to 7,339.91 and the S&P 500 surged 25.87 points or 0.97 percent to 2,697.79.

The strength was fueled by a sharp increase in the price of crude oil following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions.

As a result, crude oil prices continued to rally amid geopolitical tensions and a significant drop in U.S. oil inventories. June WTI oil gained $2.08 or 3 percent to settle at $71.14/bbl, the highest since November 2014.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest uptick in producer prices in April, while core producer prices also ticked slightly higher.

Closer to home, the central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.25 percent.

Malaysia also will see March figures for industrial production and unemployment. In February, industrial production was up 3.0 percent on year, while the jobless rate came in at 3.3 percent.