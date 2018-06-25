Maldives Former Vice President and Member of Jumhoorie Party Meets European Union Officials

BRUSSELS, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Maldivian Government delegation, led by Foreign Minister Dr. Mohamed Asim, will visit the European Capital of Brussels this week, for high level talks with the top EU officials. On June 22nd, former Vice President, and high ranking member of the opposition Jumhoorie Party, Dr. Mohamed Jameel Ahmed, met with Commission officials, in advance of the official delegation. Dr. Jameel, who is currently living in exile in London, is understood to have met Ms. Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS), alongside other relevant EU officials.

Dr. Jameel requested the meeting in order to brief EU officials about the political situation in the Maldives.

It is without doubt that the European External Service will listen to both Foreign Minister Dr. Mohamed Asim and Former Vice President Dr. Jameel. But knowing that The European Union has strong interests in the stability of the South Asia region, and several of its Member States hold strong ties with The Maldives for historical and tourism interests, it is very possible that Dr. Jameel's conversations will fall on deaf ears.

The European Union is committed to democracy and the rule of law. This means partner countries must ensure total independence of the judiciary, through engagement with the electoral commission. The composition of the electoral commission, together with monitoring of the political and human rights situation in the Maldives, will be a priority for the EU Commission. It is likely that the EU will continue to have an 'open-dialogue' with all parties concerned and will keep a close eye on the situation as elections approach.

