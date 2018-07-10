Mandala Announces Strategic Collaboration with Trading Engine Modulus

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandala, a cryptocurrency and digital exchange platform that aims to empower beginner investors, announced a partnership with well-known trading engine development firm, Modulus. This collaboration aims to give Mandala's cryptocurrency user base a trading engine that can handle the high growth and volatile of a rapidly paced market.

Modulus produces record setting engines, designed in Go Language (Golang), which can process 10+ million transactions per second. The exchange solution features a built-in trade surveillance that is based on machine learning, using pre and post-trade data to monitor and prevent market manipulation and money laundering. This framework will give Mandala's users accuracy, security and a seamless front end experience, as well as turning the platform into one of the fastest trading engine platforms deployed on the market today.

This next generation trading system will be fully built in the programming language, Golang, developed by Google. Golang is used for only the most intense server applications, causing language simplicity, faster computing times and an overall more efficient system for its users. The adoption of Modulus into Mandala's system will not only enhance its user's experience, but will help the team to better leverage unique offering tools on their backend, such as, anti-manipulation resources and enhanced security tools.

"Our goal in partnering with Modulus is to bring the very best to this industry, offering real choice to a market where the bare minimum is seen as the status quo," said Mandala CEO, Nate Flanders. "Modulus is designed for intense server applications and activities, across all industries, and we are certain that collaborating with this team will bring Mandala to the next level and offer a fully unparalleled experience for our users."

Modulus further accelerates development timelines for a variety of clients, from NASA to NASDAQ, and Microsoft to Goldman Sachs.

"What we've created is actually rather incredible because it allows exchanges using our solution to process transactions with less than 40-nanosecond latency. That's 40 billionths of a second --- and 100 times faster than NASDAQ's 40-microsecond latency," said The CEO of Modulus in a recent press release. "One of the major problems facing cryptocurrencies is the perception that they are used for illicit activities. Our new offering eliminates the possibility of money laundering and market manipulation using machine learning and other technologies," according to Modulus.

To learn more about the partnership, view the partnership video here.

About Mandala :

Mandala is a platform that brings cryptocurrencies and blockchain assets to the masses through a beautifully designed user interface and easy to understand trading technology. The Mandala platform empowers beginner investors to learn while they trade using key technical indicators, big data, analytics, community strategies, fundamental analysis and automated trading bots. This innovative approach to trading is something that is not currently found in the fragmented exchange space.

About Modulus:

Since 1997, Modulus has provided advanced financial technology products and services to professional traders, brokerages, trading firms, and educational, governmental, and non-profit institutions throughout 94 countries. The company's products and services reach millions of users around the world.

