Mannatech Declares Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend

Mannatech,
Incorporated
(NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and
wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world,
announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per
share of common stock, payable on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, to
shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, March 21,
2018. The dividend reflects a commitment to rewarding shareholders and
encouraging long-term investment in Mannatech’s common stock.
Alfredo "Al” Bala, President and CEO of Mannatech, said, "The company’s
financial position supports a dividend and represents our belief in the
quality of our products, strength of our sales force, and the future of
our company. Mannatech continues its commitment to returning value to
our shareholders.”
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the
development of high quality integrated health, weight management,
fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of
independent associates and members. The company has been operating for
more than 20 years with operations in 26 markets^. For more information,
visit Mannatech.com.
^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform
that is separate from its network marketing model.
