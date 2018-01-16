ATX 3 599 0,0%  Dow 25 803 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 759 0,8%  Euro 1,2266 0,0% 
ATX P 1 820 0,2%  EStoxx50 3 612 0,0%  Nikkei 23 715 0,3%  CHF 1,1813 0,0% 
DAX 13 201 -0,3%  FTSE100 7 769 -0,1%  Öl 70,2 0,6%  Gold 1 342 0,1% 

Mannatech Aktie [WKN DE: 919312 / ISIN: US5637711046]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

16.01.2018 00:25:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Mannatech Promotes Two Senior Members of Executive Team

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, promoted and added new responsibilities to a pair of senior members of its executive team, Landen Fredrick and Joel Bikman.

Fredrick, previously the Senior Vice President of Global Operations, was promoted to Chief Global Sales Officer and President, North America. He will coordinate worldwide sales activity and have P&L responsibility for all sales activity in the United States and Canada.

"I have seen, on a very personal level within my immediate family, the powerful health benefits of our products, particularly Ambrotose,” said Fredrick. "Having spent my first 6 years at Mannatech in sales and recently 6 years in operations, I am excited about this new role where I can utilize my experiences to help build our sales team of over 200,000 Associates into a formidable force in the exploding wellness industry.”

Mannatech CEO Al Bala said, "As we accelerate our sales pace, we must continue to build a pro-Associate culture inside our organization. Landen’s experience and passion for Mannatech and our life-changing products uniquely qualifies him to lead our sales growth around the world.”

Bikman, previously the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, was given new, additional responsibilities over Supply Chain, Logistics and Facilities, and was promoted to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer. As such, he will continue to lead the company’s Marketing and Research and Development activities.

"It is an honor to work with the people and teams at Mannatech to develop and distribute these amazing products,” said Bikman. "I’m fortunate to work every day and do things that help make the world a healthier place. Within my family, too, I have personally seen the benefits of Ambrotose, and other Mannatech products, in improving health and wellness.”

Added Bala, "In today’s increasingly fast-paced business world, quick reaction time in the market is needed. Our rapid new product introductions and the supply chain transformation process have worked together to improve our ability to take our ideas and move them through the innovation pipeline and into the markets more quickly. Joel has proven his ability to lead and placing these additional responsibilities under him will help accelerate the process.”

Both promotions were announced on January 4, in a monthly company communications meeting, and were effective immediately.

Nachrichten zu Mannatech

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Mannatech

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX schließt fester -- DAX mit Verlust -- Wall Street wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Nach einem überwiegend richtungslosen Vormittagshandel konnte die Wiener Börse mit einem kleinen Plus in den Feierabend gehen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH