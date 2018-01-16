Mannatech Promotes Two Senior Members of Executive Team

Mannatech,
Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX)
a global health and wellness
company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, promoted
and added new responsibilities to a pair of senior members of its
executive team, Landen Fredrick and Joel Bikman.
Fredrick, previously the Senior Vice President of Global Operations, was
promoted to Chief Global Sales Officer and President, North America. He
will coordinate worldwide sales activity and have P&L responsibility for
all sales activity in the United States and Canada.
"I have seen, on a very personal level within my immediate family, the
powerful health benefits of our products, particularly Ambrotose,” said
Fredrick. "Having spent my first 6 years at Mannatech in sales and
recently 6 years in operations, I am excited about this new role where I
can utilize my experiences to help build our sales team of over 200,000
Associates into a formidable force in the exploding wellness industry.”
Mannatech CEO Al Bala said, "As we accelerate our sales pace, we must
continue to build a pro-Associate culture inside our organization.
Landen’s experience and passion for Mannatech and our life-changing
products uniquely qualifies him to lead our sales growth around the
world.”
Bikman, previously the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, was
given new, additional responsibilities over Supply Chain, Logistics and
Facilities, and was promoted to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer.
As such, he will continue to lead the company’s Marketing and Research
and Development activities.
"It is an honor to work with the people and teams at Mannatech to
develop and distribute these amazing products,” said Bikman. "I’m
fortunate to work every day and do things that help make the world a
healthier place. Within my family, too, I have personally seen the
benefits of Ambrotose, and other Mannatech products, in improving health
and wellness.”
Added Bala, "In today’s increasingly fast-paced business world, quick
reaction time in the market is needed. Our rapid new product
introductions and the supply chain transformation process have worked
together to improve our ability to take our ideas and move them through
the innovation pipeline and into the markets more quickly. Joel has
proven his ability to lead and placing these additional responsibilities
under him will help accelerate the process.”
Both promotions were announced on January 4, in a monthly company
communications meeting, and were effective immediately.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005681/en/