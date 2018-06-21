Manulife Investments Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, June 21, 2018 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments today announced the June 2018 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on June 29, 2018 will receive cash distributions payable on July 13, 2018.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

Fund Name TSX

Symbol Distribution

Amount (per unit) Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC $0.25248545 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MULC.B $0.20533856 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged MULC $0.20541325 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUMC.B $0.18187092 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUMC $0.20249155 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged MINT.B $0.36020694 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged MINT $0.37607193 Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM $0.16674500 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUSC.B $0.12109120 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUSC $0.10869790

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investments, a division of Manulife Asset Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the prospectus, please read it before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. For more information, please visit Manulife.ca/etfs

About Manulife Investments

Manulife Investments, a division of Manulife Asset Management Limited, builds on 125 years of Manulife's wealth and investment management expertise in managing assets for Canadian investors. As one of Canada's leading integrated financial services providers, Manulife Investments and its affiliates offer a variety of products and services including exchange traded funds, segregated fund contracts, mutual funds and guaranteed interest contracts.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2017, we had about 35,000 employees, 73,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving more than 26 million customers. As of March 31, 2018, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$850 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $26.9 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation