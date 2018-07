Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 10th July 2018 at 18:45 EET



MARIMEKKO CORPORATION – REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES ON 10 JULY 2018



In the Nasdaq Helsinki



Trade date 10 July 2018

Exchange transaction Buy

Trading code MMO1V

Amount, shares 400

Average price/share, EUR 14,5961

Total cost, EUR 5838





Marimekko Corporation now holds a total of 9657 own shares including the shares repurchased on 10 July 2018.





On behalf of Marimekko Corporation



OP CORPORATE BANK PLC





Tomi Korpivaara





Elina Aalto, CFO, Marimekko Corporation, tel. +358 9 758 7261



