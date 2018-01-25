Massachusetts request for proposals - Hydro-Québec energy selection confirmed

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 16, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec's energy has once again been selected in the Massachusetts clean energy request for proposals process. In view of signing a contract for the supply of 9.45 TWh of clean energy, the members of the Massachusetts evaluation team will negotiate in parallel with the proponents of two transmission line projects, both being conducted in partnership with Hydro-Québec, and one transmission line project will be chosen.

Northern Pass Transmission (NPT), Eversource Energy

On January 25, 2018, the evaluation team initially selected the Northern Pass Transmission project, proposed in conjunction with partner Eversource Energy. Subsequently, the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee denied the necessary construction permit. The U.S. partner will continue to work towards obtaining the required approval from New Hampshire.

The Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs) will continue conditional contract negotiations with NPT, with the option of ceasing discussions and terminating its conditional selection by March 27, 2018. The New England Clean Energy Connect 100% Hydro project was offered to enter into concurrent conditional contract negotiations.

New England Clean Energy Connect, Central Maine Power, a subsidiary of AVANGRID

This project would see a new transmission line built from the Québec–Maine border to Lewiston, in the southern part of the state. On the Québec side of the border, Hydro-Québec will launch the draft-design phase of the project, which includes public consultations, beginning in spring 2018. This project will follow the same steps as all of our transmission projects, taking into account the inextricable nature of environmental, social and economic considerations.

Setting new sights with our clean energy

The selection of this alternative project attests to the value of Québec's hydropower and the key role it can play in New England's ongoing energy transition.

"This is a proud day for us," said Éric Martel, CEO of Hydro-Québec. "Massachusetts made a vital decision for its clean energy supply for the next 20 years, and it chose to put its trust in Hydro-Québec's energy and expertise. We are delighted with this decision and will approach the coming process with rigor and respect."

Hydro-Québec energy is a perfect fit for the needs of Massachusetts and New England as a whole, providing continuous supply at a stable cost, while making a significant contribution to helping the U.S. Northeast achieve its carbon reduction objectives.

