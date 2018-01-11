Mastronardi Holdings Limited reduces holdings of Village Farms International, Inc.

KINGSVILLE, ON, Jan. 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Mastronardi Holdings Limited ("MHL") announces that today it disposed of 5,247,400 common shares of Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms"), representing an aggregate of approximately 12.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Following the disposition, MHL no longer holds any common shares of Village Farms. The disposition occurred through exchange facilities at a price of Cdn.$7.90 per common share for an aggregate sale price of Cdn.$41,454,460.00.

MHL is located at 2100 Road 4 East, Kingsville, Ontario, Canada, N9Y 2E5.

SOURCE Mastronardi Holdings Limited