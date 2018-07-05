Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
05.07.2018 00:53:00

Mazda Canada Reports June Sales

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 7,546 vehicles, representing an increase of 7.8 percent versus June 2017. Year-to-date sales are 38,649, which is an increase of 5.9 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

KEY JUNE 2018 SALES NOTES:

  • The updated 2019 Mazda CX-3 had its first full month of sales in June, and along with it enjoyed its best month ever since its launch in May 2015 with 1,604 units sold. Sales of the subcompact crossover are up 59.4% year-over-year, and 39.6% year-to-date.
  • Mazda CX-5 compact crossover achieved a record June with growth of 17.5% year-over-year.
  • Mazda's 3 row, 7 passenger CX-9 crossover finished up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
  • Heading into July, Mazda is celebrating 50 years in Canada with a "Win Your Mazda" 50th Anniversary contest where 50 Canadians will win the MSRP value of their Mazda model.


June

June

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

Mazda3

2,763

2,924

-5.5%

13,394

14,122

-5.2%

Mazda5

0

170

0.0%

629

1,442

-56.4%

Mazda6

237

224

5.8%

1,431

1,244

15.0%

MX-5/Miata

84

231

-63.6%

525

840

-37.5%

Mazda Passenger Car

3,084

3,549

-13.1%

15,979

17,648

-9.5%

CX-3

1,604

1,006

59.4%

6,803

4,873

39.6%

CX-5

2,479

2,109

17.5%

13,786

12,067

14.2%

CX-9

379

333

13.8%

2,081

1,919

8.4%

Mazda Light Truck

4,462

3,448

29.4%

22,670

18,859

20.2%

MAZDA TOTAL

7,546

6,997

7.8%

38,649

36,507

5.9%

 

About Mazda Canada Inc.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

