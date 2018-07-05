|
Mazda Canada Reports June Sales
RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 7,546 vehicles, representing an increase of 7.8 percent versus June 2017. Year-to-date sales are 38,649, which is an increase of 5.9 percent compared to the same period in 2017.
KEY JUNE 2018 SALES NOTES:
- The updated 2019 Mazda CX-3 had its first full month of sales in June, and along with it enjoyed its best month ever since its launch in May 2015 with 1,604 units sold. Sales of the subcompact crossover are up 59.4% year-over-year, and 39.6% year-to-date.
- Mazda CX-5 compact crossover achieved a record June with growth of 17.5% year-over-year.
- Mazda's 3 row, 7 passenger CX-9 crossover finished up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
- Heading into July, Mazda is celebrating 50 years in Canada with a "Win Your Mazda" 50th Anniversary contest where 50 Canadians will win the MSRP value of their Mazda model.
June
June
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Mazda3
2,763
2,924
-5.5%
13,394
14,122
-5.2%
Mazda5
0
170
0.0%
629
1,442
-56.4%
Mazda6
237
224
5.8%
1,431
1,244
15.0%
MX-5/Miata
84
231
-63.6%
525
840
-37.5%
Mazda Passenger Car
3,084
3,549
-13.1%
15,979
17,648
-9.5%
CX-3
1,604
1,006
59.4%
6,803
4,873
39.6%
CX-5
2,479
2,109
17.5%
13,786
12,067
14.2%
CX-9
379
333
13.8%
2,081
1,919
8.4%
Mazda Light Truck
4,462
3,448
29.4%
22,670
18,859
20.2%
MAZDA TOTAL
7,546
6,997
7.8%
38,649
36,507
5.9%
