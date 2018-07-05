Mazda Canada Reports June Sales

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 7,546 vehicles, representing an increase of 7.8 percent versus June 2017. Year-to-date sales are 38,649, which is an increase of 5.9 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

KEY JUNE 2018 SALES NOTES:

The updated 2019 Mazda CX-3 had its first full month of sales in June, and along with it enjoyed its best month ever since its launch in May 2015 with 1,604 units sold. Sales of the subcompact crossover are up 59.4% year-over-year, and 39.6% year-to-date.

Mazda CX-5 compact crossover achieved a record June with growth of 17.5% year-over-year.

Mazda's 3 row, 7 passenger CX-9 crossover finished up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Heading into July, Mazda is celebrating 50 years in Canada with a "Win Your Mazda" 50th Anniversary contest where 50 Canadians will win the MSRP value of their Mazda model.



June June YOY YTD YTD YOY

2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Mazda3 2,763 2,924 -5.5% 13,394 14,122 -5.2% Mazda5 0 170 0.0% 629 1,442 -56.4% Mazda6 237 224 5.8% 1,431 1,244 15.0% MX-5/Miata 84 231 -63.6% 525 840 -37.5% Mazda Passenger Car 3,084 3,549 -13.1% 15,979 17,648 -9.5% CX-3 1,604 1,006 59.4% 6,803 4,873 39.6% CX-5 2,479 2,109 17.5% 13,786 12,067 14.2% CX-9 379 333 13.8% 2,081 1,919 8.4% Mazda Light Truck 4,462 3,448 29.4% 22,670 18,859 20.2% MAZDA TOTAL 7,546 6,997 7.8% 38,649 36,507 5.9%

About Mazda Canada Inc.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.