Media Invited to Cover President Carter, Secretary Carson at Liberty's Commencement on Saturday, May 19

LYNCHBURG, Va., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liberty University is proud to welcome President Jimmy Carter to deliver the keynote address at Commencement on Saturday, May 19, 2018. It will be Liberty University's 45th Commencement. In addition, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson will address the College of Osteopathic Medicine's inaugural graduating class.

President Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, losing his re-election bid to Republican Ronald Reagan. Since leaving office, Carter has written many books and has been a key supporter and advocate for Habitat for Humanity. In 1982, the former president established the Carter Center as his base for advancing human rights. He is the longest-retired U.S. President.

Secretary Carson is a neurosurgeon, author of six best-selling books, and a former presidential candidate. He is a graduate of Yale University and the University of Michigan Medical School. Carson has visited Liberty before, speaking at Convocation in 2012 and 2015.

All media are encouraged to attend and cover both ceremonies. Please email Len Stevens at ljstevens(at)liberty(dot)edu or call 434-582-7751 to be added to the media list. You will receive further instructions on parking and covering the event.

The main Commencement ceremony will begin at 10am at Williams Stadium. The College of Osteopathic Medicine's ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Worship Center at Thomas Road Baptist Church.

