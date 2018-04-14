Medium to Medium-Heavy Vocational Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - 2018-2022 Outlook

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medium to Medium-Heavy [Class 4 to 7] Vocational Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America: Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels, & Trends - 2017 Market Size & Share Estimates and 2018-2022 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the business of fabricating medium and medium-heavy duty Class 4 to Class 7 truck bodies for vocational applications. Over 400 companies, in 15 key end-use application segments, were examined for inclusion in the study.



The outcome of the vocational use of final vehicles rests in the hands of scores of small to large fabricators in North America. These range from one-segment specialists to larger corporations that cover more than one type of truck body for mounting on dedicated chassis.



Increasingly the larger players see their capabilities in any one segment as being applicable for diversification into additional body types. For example, van body manufacturers see service truck bodies as a contiguous area for expansion. Further, traditional truck trailer manufacturers are moving into truck body production, particularly van bodies, in an attempt to provide fuller coverage of vehicles targeted towards Last Mile deliveries.

Market size and share estimates, in units and dollars, are provided for the following:

Beverage Truck Bodies

Chipper Truck Bodies

Dump Truck Bodies

Fire Apparatus

Flatbed Truck Bodies

Hoists and Roll-offs

Lube Truck Bodies

Refuse Truck Bodies

Road Construction Trucks

Service, Utility, Crane Truck Bodies

Street Sweepers

Tank Truck Bodies

Tow Trucks and Car Carriers

Vacuum Tank Truck Bodies

Van Bodies



The report is provided in three parts:



Part I: Summary brings together the fifteen truck/body segments examined in the report to provide consolidated market size and shares, as well as units and dollar estimates for all manufacturers engaged in fabrication of bodies which are mounted on medium-duty Class 4-6 and heavy-duty Class 7 vocational/straight chassis.



Part II: Analysis presents market size and competitive analysis on fifteen truck/body types which are mounted on Class 4 to Class 7 straight truck/vocational chassis.



Part III: Data Tables provides Excel spreadsheets for the various tables included in the report.



Content is provided in three separate files-Part I: Summary (96 pages), Part II: Analysis. (340 pages) and Part III: Data Tables (23 Excel spreadsheets).



Key Topics Covered



Table of Contents for Part I: Summary

1. Scope

2. Product Types

3. Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

3.1 Market Size: Class 4-6 & Class 7 Truck/Bodies

3.2 Class 4-7 Share in Segment Totals

3.3 Market Size: by Chassis Class

4. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Manufacturers by Type

4.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

4.3 Market Shares: All Products

5. Market Shares: By Truck/Body Type

5.1 Market Shares: Rank Order - Units

5.2 Market Shares: Rank Order - Dollars

5.3 Market Shares: Alphabetical Order - Units

5.4 Market Shares: Alphabetical Order - Dollars

6. Outlook 2018-2022

7. Production by Region



Table of Contents for Part II: Analysis

1. Scope

2. Product Types

3. Market Size Estimates: Units & Dollars 2017

4. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Manufacturers by Type

4.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

4.3 Market Shares: All Products

5. Market Shares by Type

6. Market Analysis

6.1 Average Price

6.2 Distribution Channels

7. Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8. Outlook - 2018-2022

9. Production by Region

10. Key Manufacturer Data



List of Excel worksheets in Part III: Data Tables

1. Summary Segment totals - units, dollars & average price

2. Units-Alpha All manufacturers in alphabetical order - units manufactured

3. Dollars - Alpha All manufacturers in alphabetical order - dollars

4. Units-Rank All manufacturers in rank order of units manufactured

5. Dollars - Rank All manufacturers in rank order of dollar value of sales

6. Units - MD & Class 7 All manufacturers in alphabetical order by chassis class:

MD & Class 7 - Units

7. Dollars - MD & Class 7 All manufacturers in alphabetical order by chassis class:

MD & Class 7 - Dollars

8. Mfr. Location All manufacturer locations - city and state

9. Beverage Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

10. Chip Units, dollars & average price

11. Dump Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

12. Fire Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

13. Flatbed Units, dollars & average price

14. Hoists Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

15. Lube Units, dollars & average price

16. Refuse Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

17. Road Construction Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

18. Service Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

19. Sweepers Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

20. Tank Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

21. Tow Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

22. Vacuum Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

23. Van Units, dollars & average price by sub-segment

