Medtec China 2018 Scale Will Grow by 10% to Feed the Rapidly Growing Needs of the Medical Device Industry in China

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtec China 2018 is taking place from September 26-28 in Shanghai, China. This year the scale of the show will grow by 10%, reaching a new height since 2015; it is now at a scale making utilization of an entire hall possible to hold the show. This year's show has established 14 exhibit zones covering the entire chain of medical device design and manufacturing encompassing: Medical Components; Surface Treatment; Full Service Contract Manufacturing; Ultra-Precision Machining; Automation; Packaging, Sterilization, and Labeling; Design, Research & Development, and Software Regulations; Electronic Components and Motors & Motion Control Pumps & Valves; Smart Manufacturing; Testing and Metrology & Inspection Supplies; Materials & Adhesives; Molding & Manufacturing Equipment; Materials, Components and Processes; and Dressing Materials and Processes.

As the world-leading exhibition for medical device design and manufacturing in China, Medtec China has been acknowledged, recognized and appreciated because of the global nature of its exhibits, professionalism and advanced technologies on show. Fully 92% of the booth space of Medtec China 2018 has been sold out. 3M, Eastman Chemical, Henkel Loctite, Clariant Chemical, Mikron Industrial Equipment, Bemis Flexible Packaging, Finlumen, and DSM Biomedical Inc. are among the internationally renowned companies that are going to bring their most advanced products and solutions to join this year's show. Furthermore, enterprises from Germany, Singapore and Taiwan will again have a presence at their respective country pavilions with a larger scale and more comprehensive exhibits.

China is a thriving market for the medical device industry. In 2019, the Chinese market scale of medical devices is forecast to surpass 600 billion yuan and the compound annual growth rate is expected to be 16.8%. It will still maintain a relatively rapid growth.

Medtec China 2018 will gather 400 global suppliers specializing in medical device design, research and development and manufacture, raw materials, components, processing technologies and manufacturing services, in order to provide high-quality resources to serve the growing needs of the domestic medical equipment industry.

Meanwhile, Medtec China 2018 has a co-located the conference with The MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 2018, which is always highly anticipated and well attended by medical device industry professionals. This year it will once again focus on "Regulation, Quality and Technology" and discuss Chinese regulatory updates and compliance, US and EU regulatory updates and market access, outsourcing and supplier management, CFDA overseas inspection and FDA inspection, next-gen design and new technology, packaging and sterilization hub issues, plastic innovation, and dressing materials and technology.

In addition, many other speeches and activities are planned to constantly attract many visitors on site such as a Market Report Track of Medical Device Industry, a Regulatory Lecture, an Israel Tech Demo, the Microfluidic Technology Forum, as well as a Purchasing Conference from Device Manufacturers. To find out more information about Medtec China 2018 please follow our coming news or visit our official website: www.medtecchina.com

