Michigan Chamber Releases Legislative Voting Record, Announces Earned Endorsements For State House And Michigan Senate

LANSING, Mich., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce today released its 2017-2018 Legislative Voting Record – A Competitiveness Scorecard for Michigan. The purpose of this voting record is to provide the business community and other interested parties with a measure of how current members of the Michigan Legislature voted on a wide range of key economic issues.

The 2017-2018 Legislative Voting Record includes roll call votes on important business climate issues such as: environmental reform, health insurance, human resources, legal reform and tax policy. The voting record includes 16 key roll call votes in the State House and 14 key roll call votes in the Michigan Senate.

"The Michigan Chamber is mission-driven and member-focused in its approach to business advocacy," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "This voting record documents how state lawmakers voted on legislative priorities developed by Chamber members and approved by our Board of Directors."

"We are pleased to report that 87 House and Senate lawmakers consistently cast their votes in support of jobs, taxpayers and economic growth," added Studley. "Twenty-eight of these lawmakers went the extra mile and earned a perfect 100 percent score on the Chamber's 2017-2018 Legislative Voting Record and they will receive special designation as a 'Champion of Commerce.'"

"Each of the incumbents receiving earned endorsements have demonstrated through their votes on key issues a strong commitment to free enterprise, personal responsibility and limited government," noted Jim Holcomb, Executive Vice President & General Counsel for the Michigan Chamber. "Returning these individuals to Lansing will help keep Michigan's economy moving forward."

The Michigan Chamber's 2017-2018 Legislative Voting Record serves as the basis for campaign endorsements for incumbent legislators. Any incumbent legislator seeking re-election to the same office who scores 75 percent or better on the Chamber's Competitiveness Scorecard receives an earned endorsement.

The following 38 State Representatives are seeking re-election and have received an earned endorsement from the Michigan Chamber: Thomas Albert (R-Belding), Julie Alexander (R-Hanover), Sue Allor (R-Wolverine), Joe Bellino (R-Monroe), Tommy Brann (R-Wyoming), Julie Calley (R-Portland), LeeChatfield (R-Levering), Triston Cole (R-Mancelona), Kathy Crawford(R-Novi), Diana Farrington (R-Utica), Ben Frederick (R-Owosso), Beth Griffin (R-Mattawan), Roger Hauck (R-Mt. Pleasant), Shane Hernandez (R-Port Huron), Michele Hoitenga (R-Manton), Pamela Hornberger (R-Chesterfield Township), Gary Howell(R-North Branch), Brandt Iden (R-Oshtemo Township), Larry Inman (R-Williamsburg), Steven Johnson (R-Wayland), Bronna Kahle (R-Clinton), Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain), Eric Leutheuser (R-Hillsdale), Jim Lilly (R-Park Township), Jim Lower (R-Cedar Lake), Steve Marino (R-Harrison Township), David Maturen (R-Vicksburg), Aaron Miller (R-Sturgis), Jeff Noble (R-Plymouth), John Reilly (R-Oakland Township), Daire Rendon (R-Lake City), Jason Sheppard (R-Temperance), Scott VanSingel (R-Grant), Hank Vaupel (R-Handy Township), Michael Webber (R-Rochester Hills), Jason Wentworth (R-Clare), Mary Whiteford (R-Casco Township) and Jeff Yaroch (R-Richmond).

The following eight State Senators are seeking re-election and have received an earned endorsement from the Michigan Chamber: Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth), Marty Knollenberg (R-Troy), Peter MacGregor (R-Rockford), Margaret O'Brien (R-Portage), Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City), Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake), Jim Stamas (R-Midland) and Dale Zorn (R-Ida).

The following 28 lawmakers will be recognized as a "Champion of Commerce" by the Michigan Chamber for achieving a perfect 100 percent score on the Chamber's 2017-2018 Legislative Voting Record:

State Representatives: Thomas Albert (R-Belding), Julie Alexander (R-Hanover), Tom Barrett (R-Potterville), Julie Calley (R-Portland), Lee Chatfield (R-Levering), Triston Cole (R-Mancelona), Diana Farrington (R-Utica), Gary Glenn (R-Midland), Beth Griffin (R-Mattawan), Roger Hauck (R-Mt. Pleasant), Michele Hoitenga (R-Manton), Pamela Hornberger (R-Chesterfield Township), Bronna Kahle (R-Clinton), Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain), Kim LaSata (R-Bainbridge Township), Dan Lauwers (R-Brockway), Tom Leonard(R-DeWitt Township), Eric Leutheuser (R-Hillsdale), Jim Lower (R-Cedar Lake), Aaron Miller (R-Sturgis), Jeff Noble (R-Plymouth), Daire Rendon (R-Lake City), Lana Theis (R-Brighton), Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington), Hank Vaupel (R-Handy Township), Roger Victory (R-Georgetown Township), Jason Wentworth (R-Clare) and Mary Whiteford (R-Casco Township).

The Michigan Chamber's Legislative Voting Record is available on the Chamber's website at www.michamber.com/votingrecord.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing approximately 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. Chamber members employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

