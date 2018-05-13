Michigan Financial Companies' Kimberly Jamieson Earns Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor Certification

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimberly Jamieson, a resident of Livonia, MI, has successfully completed the CHARTERED RETIREMENT PLANNING COUNSELORSM or CRPC® Professional Designation Program.

Individuals who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign both a code of ethics and a disclosure form can earn the right to use the CRPC® mark. Graduates of the CRPC® Program must complete a specialized independent study course encompassing pre-and post-retirement needs, asset management, estate planning and the entire retirement planning process using models and techniques from real client situations. The CRPC® Program prepares individuals for the changing demands of the retirement planning profession. The CRPC® curriculum emphasizes the importance of understanding each client's individual financial situation, and then analyzing his or her related needs and identifying investment opportunities that will best meet those needs.

Ms. Jamieson, who is a Financial Planner with Michigan Financial Companies-Rochester Wealth Management, a local financial services firm, has built her practice around putting her clients' interest first. Kimberly follows the fiduciary standard and holds herself to strict ethical standards to ensure financial planning recommendations are in her client's best interest.

"We are proud of Kimberly's achievement and her dedication to meeting the financial needs of clients," commented Nick J. Valenti, managing partner of Michigan Financial Companies which is based in Southfield, MI.

Together with her team, Kimberly follows a specific three-step process to help each of her clients achieve their unique goals: (1) Planning, (2) Provide Perspective & Educate, and (3) Managing Investment Behavior. By obtaining her CRPC® designation, Kimberly is better able to guide her clients during their retirement planning.

About Michigan Financial Companies

Michigan Financial Companies has been helping individuals, families and business owners protect and grow their assets and realize their financial goals for over 30 years. With over 20 offices across seven states, their representatives provide financial guidance to clients across the country; each with unique financial needs.

Registered Representative/ Securities and Investment Advisory Services are offered through Signator Investors, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Michigan Financial Companies-Rochester Wealth Management is independent of Signator Investors, Inc.

