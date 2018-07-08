Minister Champagne announces support in Calgary Stampede Investment Forum

Calgary Economic Development receives multi-year funding for investment forum

CALGARY, July 8, 2018 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is providing funding to attract investment and bolster business growth opportunities in Alberta's key industry sectors.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced a three-year contribution of $120,000 to Calgary Economic Development, a partner host of the Stampede Investment Forum.

The Stampede Investment Forum will provide delegates with valuable insights on investing in Alberta's key industry sectors including oil and gas and petrochemicals; clean technologies and renewable energy; agri-business; and health and life sciences. Through this Forum, it is expected that each year, at least five companies will invest or expand operations in Alberta.

The federal government is working to create an investment environment where financing or expanding operations into Canada becomes an attractive advantage for investors. This Forum will increase business investment in Alberta and boost the country's economic competitiveness.

The 2018 Stampede Investment Forum will bring together 70 companies from 16 countries to learn about investment opportunities in Calgary and across Alberta.

and across Alberta. In 2017, Alberta exported $100 billion worth of products to 188 countries.

worth of products to 188 countries. Over $180 billion worth of public and private capital projects above $5 million are either planned or currently under construction in Alberta .

"The Government of Canada is pleased to support the Stampede Investment Forum, which promotes Alberta's key industry sectors as places to invest and do business. The funding announced today will increase awareness about investment opportunities, and help boost economic activity, create jobs and grow the middle class."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade

"The Stampede Investment Forum brings the world to Alberta, giving potential investors and customers an up close view of our entrepreneurial spirit, incredible innovation ecosystem and competitive business environment. Together, we are building an economic recovery to last."

- The Honourable Deron Bilous, Alberta Minister of Economic Development and Trade

"The Stampede Investment Forum is a unique opportunity for our international delegates to connect directly with innovative and entrepreneurial leaders in our province and learn about the abundance of opportunities that exist in Calgary and Alberta. For these companies looking to grow, they get to see firsthand what sets Alberta apart from the crowd and why it's not only a phenomenal place to visit, but an ideal place to invest."

- Mary Moran, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development

