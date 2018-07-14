Minister Duclos will lead the Canadian Delegation for the 2018 United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

NEW YORK, July 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Canada is taking meaningful action to ensure prosperity, eradicate poverty and protect the planet. That is why Canada, and all member countries, adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. The Government of Canada strongly supports the efforts of the United Nations and is committed to working with its national and international partners to advance the 2030 Agenda and to build a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has mandated the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development, to coordinate Canada's implementation of the 2030 Agenda, in collaboration with his cabinet colleagues. As part of his new role, Minister Duclos will lead the Canadian Delegation in New York, for the 2018 United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development to present Canada's first Voluntary National Review (VNR), which will highlight Canada's progress to date on the 2030 Agenda. Minister Duclos will be joined by representatives from provinces and territories, municipalities, academics, Indigenous peoples, youth and civil society.

During the Forum, Canada will highlight that it continues to make good progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda both at home and abroad. Many of the Government's current priorities, such as growing and strengthening Canada's middle class, reducing poverty, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, advancing gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls and ensuring access to justice for all Canadians support Canada's progress towards the 2030 Agenda and its overarching goals.

The Government of Canada will also highlight that it is only through meaningful partnerships that bring together all levels of government, civil society, Indigenous peoples, stakeholders and partners that it will be possible to create a healthier, more peaceful and more secure country for future generations.

"It's an honour for me to lead the Canadian delegation to the High-Level Political Forum and leadCanada's implementation of the 2030 Agenda. While Canada has made progress in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, there is still a lot of work to do to end poverty and inequality, build more prosperous and peaceful societies and protect the planet. I look forward to greater collaboration with our partners on the goals to ensure that no one is left behind."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

On July 17, 2018 , Canada will present its first VNR, which is one of the primary follow-up and review mechanisms for countries to show their progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs.

Through Budget 2018, the Government of Canada allocated $49.4 million over 13 years, starting in 2018–19, to establish a robust SDG Unit to coordinate Canadian efforts to advance the SDGs both internationally and domestically and fund monitoring and reporting activities by Statistics Canada. Up to $59.8 million over 13 years, starting in 2018–19, will also be provided from existing departmental resources for programming to support the implementation of the SDGs in Canada.

allocated over 13 years, starting in 2018–19, to establish a robust SDG Unit to coordinate Canadian efforts to advance the SDGs both internationally and domestically and fund monitoring and reporting activities by Statistics Canada. Up to over 13 years, starting in 2018–19, will also be provided from existing departmental resources for programming to support the implementation of the SDGs in . In the coming months, Minister Duclos, in collaboration with other government departments, will coordinate the development of a National Strategy through engagement with provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous peoples and other stakeholders that will catalyze action on the SDGs across the country.

An SDG Unit is being established at ESDC to coordinate, monitor and report on activities related to the implementation of the national strategy.

While all ministers, federal departments and agencies will support the implementation of the SDGs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tasked eight ministers to champion the advancement of the 2030 Agenda: The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, The Honourable Patricia Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women, The Honourable Jane Philpott, Minister of Indigenous Services.

In May, Statistics Canada launched the Sustainable Development Goals Data Hub, a website with valuable statistics and metrics to track Canada's progress in achieving the SDGs.

In June 2017, Canada launched its Feminist International Assistance Policy, which seeks to eradicate poverty and build a more peaceful, more inclusive and more prosperous world.

