Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan granted the only Recognition for contributions on UN's Water Decade for Action to Dato' Sri Prof. Ng, Tat-yung

The only contributor recognized by Tajikistan Government for the UN's International High-level Conference on Water Decade for Action

DUSCHANBE, Tajikistan, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, H.E. Sirojiddin Aslov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan met with the Delegation of Hong Kong to Mainland China led by Dato' Sri Prof. Ng, Tat-yung, member of the International Steering Committee (the "ISC") for the International High-Level Conference on International Water Decade for Action, "Water for Sustainable Development", 2018-2028 (the "Conference") and Founder of Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group. Dato' Sri Prof. Ng, Tat-yung was highly praised by Minister Aslov for his major contributions to the Conference with a Recognition Certificate, making him the sole recipient from the Conference to get this recognition.

"Dato' Sri Prof. Ng, Tat-yung, as a Member of the ISC of the Conference, advised on 17 SDGs for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development like improving water management, ensuring clean water supplies and sanitation services, and also suggested atmospheric water generation, which utilizes the rich natural water resources from the atmosphere to generate water from the air, as a breakthrough solution to sustainable water development. It has raised wide-spread attention and interest from representatives to the UN." Aslov said.

The Conference was held in Dushanbe, June 20-22, and was co-organized by United Nations and the Tajikistan Government. Its opening ceremony was chaired by the President of Tajikistan and its closing ceremony was chaired by the Prime Minister of Tajikistan with the participation of Presidents, Prime Ministers, and other high-ranked officials from other countries as well as a UN Under-Secretary-General. 172 representatives to the UN attended a 2-day plenary session and 6 Action Panel sessions.

Dato' Sri Prof. Ng, Tat-yung is also a Founding Member on the Steering Committee of the UN Global Science-Policy-Business Forum on the Environment and a Visiting Professor and Honorary Fellow from the Canadian Chartered Institute of Business Administration. Dato' Sri Prof. Ng, Tat-yung as Founder of Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group has more than 100 patents globally including the "Atmosphere Dew Transformation System" and "Air Purification and Condensation Technology" under the PCT system of WIPO and is hailed as the "Father of Atmospheric Water Generation" by representatives to the UN.

