Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2018

Copenhagen, 24 April 2018





The Annual General Meeting of Athena Investments A/S was held today.

The shareholders at the General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ report on the activities, the Annual Report for 2017 and the distribution of the result for the year as proposed in the Financial Statements. The dividend will amount to DKK 0.259 (EUR 0.035) per share.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors to extend the existing authorisations to issue convertible debt instruments was adopted. Further, the Board of Directors’ authorisation to let the Company acquire own shares was extended until the next annual general meeting.

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Luca Rovati, Jean-Marc Janailhac, Michèle Bellon and Valerio Andreoli Bonazzi were re-elected to the Board of Directors, while Sigieri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini and Alessandro Rova-ti were elected as new members to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors subsequently elected Luca Rovati as its Chairman and Peter Høstgaard-Jensen and Sigieri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini as its Deputy Chairmen.

The shareholders at the General Meeting adopted the proposal of the annual remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2018 to be allocated on the basis of the following amounts:

Fee to the chairman: EUR 60,000

Fee to each deputy chairman: EUR 50,000

Fee to each ordinary board member: EUR 30,000

The shareholders re-appointed Ernst & Young as the Company’s auditors.



