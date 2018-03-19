Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast

Comcast Corporation has named Mitch Rose Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs. In this role, Mr. Rose will oversee all legislative efforts focused on Congress and the Administration, along with the company’s political activities in Washington, DC. He will report directly to David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation.

"Mitch has done a tremendous job leading NBCUniversal’s federal government relations division, working with policymakers on issues related to media and the broadcast industry,” said Mr. Cohen. "His experience and strategic insight navigating the complexities of Capitol Hill, combined with his exemplary leadership, make him an invaluable part of our remarkable team in Washington, DC.”

In 2014, Mr. Rose joined Comcast NBCUniversal as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for NBCUniversal. In this role, he oversaw NBCUniversal’s federal government relations operations and led advocacy on a variety of issues, including those related to tax reform, the Olympics, broadcast ownership, intellectual property, and piracy.

Mr. Rose will succeed Melissa Maxfield, who has led Comcast’s federal government affairs function since 2008, after first joining the company in 2003. "Melissa has played a large role in developing and strengthening our company’s federal government affairs department. She has and will continue to be an invaluable partner to our Washington leadership,” said Mr. Cohen. Ms. Maxfield will transition to a new senior position, reporting to Mr. Cohen as Senior Strategic Advisor Federal Government and Corporate Affairs and will direct relationships with key federal elected officials, trade, and business organizations.

Mr. Cohen also announced expanded roles for Comcast Vice Presidents Lindsey Dickinson and Sam Lancaster. In addition to her current role in helping to lead Senate legislative strategy, Ms. Dickinson will help lead the company’s relationships with the Administration and Mr. Lancaster will help develop strategy for the Company’s congressional advocacy.

Mr. Rose has extensive experience working in both the public and private sectors. Prior to Comcast, he was the principal founder of Mitch Rose Strategic Consulting, where he advocated for a wide range of clients on legislative and regulatory issues for eight years. Before establishing his own firm, he was Vice President of Government Relations for The Walt Disney Company. Mr. Rose also spent over 15 years on Capitol Hill. He served as Chief of Staff to Senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) from 1997 to 2000. In addition, he was a Legislative Aide in the House for two years and held a variety of positions, including Press Aide, for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole (R-Kansas).

Mr. Rose earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the Washington College of Law at American University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington in Seattle.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319006097/en/