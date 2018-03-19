Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast

Comcast Corporation has named Mitch Rose Senior Vice President of
Congressional and Federal Government Affairs. In this role, Mr. Rose
will oversee all legislative efforts focused on Congress and the
Administration, along with the company’s political activities in
Washington, DC. He will report directly to David L. Cohen, Senior
Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast
Corporation.
"Mitch has done a tremendous job leading NBCUniversal’s federal
government relations division, working with policymakers on issues
related to media and the broadcast industry,” said Mr. Cohen. "His
experience and strategic insight navigating the complexities of Capitol
Hill, combined with his exemplary leadership, make him an invaluable
part of our remarkable team in Washington, DC.”
In 2014, Mr. Rose joined Comcast NBCUniversal as Senior Vice President
of Government Affairs for NBCUniversal. In this role, he oversaw
NBCUniversal’s federal government relations operations and led advocacy
on a variety of issues, including those related to tax reform, the
Olympics, broadcast ownership, intellectual property, and piracy.
Mr. Rose will succeed Melissa Maxfield, who has led Comcast’s federal
government affairs function since 2008, after first joining the company
in 2003. "Melissa has played a large role in developing and
strengthening our company’s federal government affairs department. She
has and will continue to be an invaluable partner to our Washington
leadership,” said Mr. Cohen. Ms. Maxfield will transition to a new
senior position, reporting to Mr. Cohen as Senior Strategic Advisor
Federal Government and Corporate Affairs and will direct relationships
with key federal elected officials, trade, and business organizations.
Mr. Cohen also announced expanded roles for Comcast Vice Presidents
Lindsey Dickinson and Sam Lancaster. In addition to her current role in
helping to lead Senate legislative strategy, Ms. Dickinson will help
lead the company’s relationships with the Administration and Mr.
Lancaster will help develop strategy for the Company’s congressional
advocacy.
Mr. Rose has extensive experience working in both the public and private
sectors. Prior to Comcast, he was the principal founder of Mitch Rose
Strategic Consulting, where he advocated for a wide range of clients on
legislative and regulatory issues for eight years. Before establishing
his own firm, he was Vice President of Government Relations for The Walt
Disney Company. Mr. Rose also spent over 15 years on Capitol Hill. He
served as Chief of Staff to Senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) from 1997 to
2000. In addition, he was a Legislative Aide in the House for two years
and held a variety of positions, including Press Aide, for former Senate
Majority Leader Bob Dole (R-Kansas).
Mr. Rose earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the Washington College of
Law at American University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the
University of Washington in Seattle.
