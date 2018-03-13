ATX 3 483 -0,1%  Dow 25 179 -0,6%  Nasdaq 7 131 0,4%  Euro 1,2340 0,0% 
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Aktie [WKN: 657892 / ISIN: JP3902900004]

13.03.2018 02:00:09

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. NYSE Ticker Symbol Changes from "MTU" to "MUFG" Effective April 2, 2018

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU), one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced the change of its NYSE ticker symbol from "MTU” to "MUFG”, effective with the opening of trading on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Note: This change only affects the NYSE ticker symbol. MUFG’s current TSE code remains unchanged.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately US$2.7 trillion as of September 30, 2017. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,000 offices in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group’s operating companies include The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan’s leading trust bank), and MUFG Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s largest securities firms. The Group aims to "be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
On April 1, 2018 the name of MUFG’s commercial bank will change from "The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.” to "MUFG Bank, Ltd.” Also, MUFG’s New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol will change to "MUFG.”
Under this new name, we remain committed to supporting our customers’ growth through offering an extensive range of banking and investment products and services to businesses, governments, and individuals worldwide on group basis.
For more information, visit www.mufg.jp/english.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MTFG)

