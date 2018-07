Monotype Partners with Softbank Technology to Provide Latin and Non-Latin Typefaces to Creative Professionals in Japan

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: TYPE) today announced that it has partnered with Softbank Technology to offer Monotype’s library of Latin and non-Latin web fonts through Softbank Technology’s FONTPLUS Service. The agreement allows global enterprise customers and creative professionals in Japan to access premium and well-known typefaces in a wide range of languages.

Through this partnership, Softbank Technology is able to offer one of the world’s largest collection of internationally famous Latin type designs, including the Frutiger®, Helvetica® and Optima® typefaces, as well as typefaces that cover Arabic, Cyrillic, Hebrew, Greek, Chinese and other languages, all in addition to the wide range of Japanese typefaces already available on FONTPLUS. This partnership will give designers easy access to a wide variety of high-quality web font designs that will allow them more efficiently create brands that reach customers and audiences wherever they are in the world.

"Softbank Technology sincerely welcomes the partnership with Monotype and is happy to provide 900+ typefaces through our FONTPLUS service,” said Mr. Shinichi Ata, President and CEO of Softbank Technology Corp. "I am very confident that by adding Monotype’s typefaces, FONTPLUS becomes a one-stop Web Font service that provides Japanese, Latin and other multilingual typefaces. We continue to support the customer’s corporate branding to enhance the value of their website as well as from web typography point of view.”

By offering Monotype’s collection of Latin and non-Latin typefaces, FONTPLUS is improving the workflow of creative professionals that need access to web fonts in multiple languages for global branding. FONTPLUS recently introduced other features, like a new user interface, improved font searching and a font testing tool, to better serve the type needs of Japan’s creative professionals.

"We are honored to partner with Softbank Technology to create one of the most comprehensive collections of global language typefaces,” said Mike Matteo, Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships at Monotype. "This agreement allows us to raise the bar on web font design and digital marketing in Japan by providing brands and the creatives that serve them with an easy way to access and implement the typefaces they need for their projects and campaigns.”

About Softbank Technology

Softbank Technology provides high value services that is a confluence of cloud, big data, AI and security, as well as creating new value that is a combination of cloud or AI for use of IoT data.

Further information is available at https://www.softbanktech.co.jp/corp/

About Monotype

Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience the brand, now and in the future. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype, Helvetica, Frutiger and Optima are trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. ©2018 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

